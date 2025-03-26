Disney Store's Popular Deal is Back! Enjoy Free Shipping on Any Size Order

The limited time offer is good only for today, so what are you waiting for?!

Spring is here and so are the savings at Disney Store! Our favorite online retailer is welcoming the new season with their monthly Free Shipping on any size order offer. Today only guests can browse and bring home their favorite Disney merchandise and not have to pay shipping. Are you ready? Let’s go shopping!

Happy almost Easter! Disney Store is giving us plenty of reasons to browse the latest arrivals by offering guests Free Shipping on any size order

Today only, guests can use the code “FREESHIP" at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.

Disney Store usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.

However guests choose to take advantage of the savings is up to them, just have fun!

Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

New, New, New

Aurora Sleep Set for Women - Sleeping Beauty

Winnie the Pooh Plush Costume Robe for Women

A Goofy Movie Cast Woven Shirt for Men by RSVLTS

Goofy Easter 2025 Pin - Limited Edition

Pluto Big Face Canvas Tote

New Under $20

Simba Stretchie Sleeper for Baby

Tigger Playmat - Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game by Ravensburger

Bluey Turtleboy Play Set

Figment as Painter Pin - EPCOT

Spidey HugMees Plush by Squishmallows - Spidey and His Amazing Friends - 10"

Toys

Mickey Mouse and Friends Summer Fun Sports Ball Set

Grogu Glow Wand - Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Mulan Classic Doll - 11 1/2"

Mickey Mouse and Friends Summer Fun Dive Toy Set

Rex Gamer Plush - Toy Story - Disney Store China - Medium 10"

Summer/Swim

R2-D2 Rash Guard for Kids - Star Wars

Spider-Man Swimsuit for Girls - Two-Piece

Mickey Mouse Resort Swim Trunks for Men

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Summer Fun Swimsuit for Women

Mickey Mouse Slides for Adults

