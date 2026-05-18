Enter the Darkness: The Sanderson Sisters Cast a Spell in New "Disney Villainous" Expansion Box
The Sanderson Sisters from "Hocus Pocus" join the game as its first multi-character villain.
The latest nefarious addition to Ravensburger's popular Disney Villainous game series has been announced, in the form of Disney Villainous: Darkness Brewing.
What's Happening:
- In Disney Villainous: Darkness Brewing players can re-tell their favorite stories from the point-of-view of some favorite Disney Villains – including the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus, Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty, the Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and Ursula from The Little Mermaid.
- Previously announced as a new Villain to join the series in 2026, The Sanderson Sisters, Winifred, Mary and Sarah, work as a single, playable Villain to achieve their goal of living forever. To win the game, players must achieve this objective by brewing the Life Potion and having one of the heroes, Max, Danni or Allison, drink it.
- The Sanderson Sisters will also be available in the standalone expansion, Disney Villainous: Come, We Fly! when it launches later this year.
- Each player races to be the first to achieve their own devious objectives while leveraging unique abilities and thwarting their opponents with Villain-scheming strategy. This new box also includes special movers with an alternate, gradient finish.
- Currently available for pre-order on Target.com for $29.99, Darkness Brewing offers players a chance to choose from four villains in a single game box, as opposed to the series’ more common two-Villain offering.
- Players can also pre-order from Target the previously announced standalone experience, Disney Villainous: Success at Any Cost, which introduces Ernesto de la Cruz from Coco and Prince Hans from Frozen, to the series.
What They're Saying:
- Brenna Noonan, Games Product Manager for Ravensburger North America: “For our established players and fans of Disney Villainous, our standard, two-Villain, and occasional single-villain offerings are the perfect way to grow their collections. New players though, they want to have a few more options to choose from when they first dive into the game. The introduction of a popular character like The Sanderson Sisters ahead of the game’s tenth anniversary is the perfect time for us to launch a bigger box of Villains so new fans of Disney’s Hocus Pocus can buy one product and start playing immediately.”
More on Disney Villainous:
- Disney Villainous is a popular strategy board/card game where players take on the roles of classic Disney villains and compete to achieve their own unique, villain-specific victory conditions before the others.
- The goal is not to defeat everyone on the board, but to be the first to complete your villain’s unique objective, which might be things like amassing certain items, controlling locations, or fulfilling story-based goals rooted in the character’s movie.
- Since its 2018 debut, Villainous has grown with standalone expansions, each adding new villains you can play, and each expansion can be played alone or mixed with others.
- The game is also considered to be “asymmetrical,” with each villain feeling unique with their own different strategies and pacing. With the expansions, giving players the chance to play as numerous villains and mixing the packs together keeps the game fresh and highly replayable.
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