Enter the Darkness: The Sanderson Sisters Cast a Spell in New "Disney Villainous" Expansion Box

The latest nefarious addition to Ravensburger's popular Disney Villainous game series has been announced, in the form of Disney Villainous: Darkness Brewing.

What's Happening:

In Disney Villainous: Darkness Brewing players can re-tell their favorite stories from the point-of-view of some favorite Disney Villains – including the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus , Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty , the Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and Ursula from The Little Mermaid .

Previously announced as a new Villain to join the series in 2026, The Sanderson Sisters, Winifred, Mary and Sarah, work as a single, playable Villain to achieve their goal of living forever. To win the game, players must achieve this objective by brewing the Life Potion and having one of the heroes, Max, Danni or Allison, drink it.

The Sanderson Sisters will also be available in the standalone expansion, Disney Villainous: Come, We Fly! when it launches later this year.

Each player races to be the first to achieve their own devious objectives while leveraging unique abilities and thwarting their opponents with Villain-scheming strategy. This new box also includes special movers with an alternate, gradient finish.

Currently available for pre-order on Target.com for $29.99, Darkness Brewing offers players a chance to choose from four villains in a single game box, as opposed to the series’ more common two-Villain offering.