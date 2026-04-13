Springtime Is So Much Better with the Mickey Mouse Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag

Mickey stars on this bag that presents a simple design, is the perfect size for daily use, and pairs well with dressy and casual styles.

Disney Store and Dooney & Bourke have teamed up for another magical accessory drop featuring Mickey Mouse. Designed for the season and fashion-forward Disney fan, this new crossbody bag serves as an essential addition to any Disney collection.

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What’s Happening:

Mickey Mouse is never one to shy away from appearing on merchandise, and he looks especially great on high-end fashions from Dooney & Bourke.

As part of their springtime drops, the brand is presenting a simple crossbody bag at Disney Store that puts Mickey in the spotlight.

Instead of an allover pattern that’s usually the design of choice for Dooney, this bag boasts a solid white background wth a cheerful classic Mickey Mouse icon on the bottom corner.

The bag closes with a flap top that can be secured with a clasp to ensure everything remains securely inside the compartments.

The Mickey Mouse Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag will be available at Disney Store on April 13 and sells for $198.00.

Mickey Mouse Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – White | Disney Store

100% Italian leather

Embossed Mickey artwork

Turnlock closure

Interior slip pocket

Adjustable shoulder strap

Contrast stitching

100% cowhide leather

5 1/2'' H x 8'' W x 2 1/2'' D

Strap drop length: 23''

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

$15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+

When you Buy 2+ Free Star Wars Luggage Tag with your purchase of any Citizen watch. While supplies last.

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10

$20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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