Dooney & Bourke Commemorate Disney's Early Animated Stories with Stylish Disney Classic Film Collection

You can celebrate all of your favorite Disney films across one gorgeous series of fashion accessories.

Dooney & Bourke has long been partnering with Disney to deliver magical high-end fashion accessories that celebrate the best of Disney Parks, characters, and films. Once again they are focusing on Disney’s vast movie catalogue with the new Classic Film Collection that’s available at Disney Store.

What’s Happening:

If you’re like us, you can’t pick just one Disney animated classic as your favorite…there are just too many wonderful stories to choose from. Fortunately, Dooney & Bourke are taking a look at several beloved stories across the Classic Film Collection.

Launching today for pre-order at Disney Store, this delightful assortment of bags and wallets showcases film reel-size images and frames from nine animated movies that we adore. The titles featured are: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) Pinocchio (1940) Dumbo (1941) Bambi (1942) Cinderella (1950) Peter Pan (1953) Lady and the Tramp (1955) The Aristocats (1970) Robin Hood (1973)



Each item has black handles, zipper pulls, and/or straps, along with black trim and piping to create an elegant look. As always, there’s a complimentary lining and this one is solid black for simple, classy finish.

The full collection includes a satchel, barrel bag, and wallet.

The Disney Classic Film Collection by Dooney & Bourke is available for pre-order at Disney Store

Disney Classics Dooney & Bourke Satchel - Exclusive

Disney Store Exclusive

Double zip top closure with leather pulls

Interior zip pocket with leather pull

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

80% PVC / 20% cotton

Trim: cowhide leather

Bag: 9 1/4'' H x 11 1/2'' W x 5 1/4'' D

Handle drop: 5'' L

Strap drop: up to 21'' L

Disney Classics Dooney & Bourke Barrel Bag

Zip top closure with leather pull

Interior zip pocket with leather pull

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Leather carry handles

80% PVC / 20% cotton

Trim: cowhide leather

Hardware: metal

Bag: 6 3/4'' H x 9 3/4'' W x 5 1/2'' D

Handle drop: approx. 4 1/2'' L

Strap drop: up to 21'' L

Disney Classics Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet

Zip-around closure with leather pull

Interior zip compartment

Three billfold compartments

Twelve card pockets

Accordion fold interior

Detachable wrist strap with lobster claw clasp

80% PVC / 20% cotton

Trim: cowhide leather

Hardware: metal

4 1/2'' H x 8 1/4'' W x 1'' D

Strap 7'' L

