New Monster High Scullector Figure Arrives For Holidays and 35th Anniversary of Classic Tim Burton Film
People are scared of things that are different, but they shouldn't be afraid of this new highly detailed figure.
A new Monster High Skullector figure channels all the energy of the classic film and celebrates 35 years of the Tim Burton classic, Edward Scissorhands.
What’s Happening:
- A New Monster High Skullector figure is ready to arrive for the holidays, this time paying homage to the classic Tim Burton film, Edward Scissorhands.
- Honoring the 35th anniversary of the cinematic cult favorite, the Monster High Skullector Edward Scissorhands Doll reimagines its hauntingly sweet and misunderstood hero through Monster High’s signature monster-fied lens, a perfect blend of nostalgia, artistry, and edge.
- Seamlessly blending the styles of Monster High and inspired by the Tim Burton film, this scary-chic doll wears a black faux leather bodysuit with buckle straps across the bodice and a sheer skirt.
- From her faux-leather outfit adorned with buckles and a sheer skirt to her voluminous, wild hair and striking scissor-tipped hands, every detail captures the character’s moody charm with a stylish twist. Even her knee-high boots hide a few clever Easter eggs for longtime fans. It’s a stunning homage to Tim Burton’s timeless world of wonder and whimsy, made for both collectors and those who simply love a good dose of unorthodox romance.
- The new Monster High Skullector Edward Scissorhands Doll will be available over at Mattel Creations starting on December 5th, retailing for $70.00.
Origin Story:
- Directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder, Edward Scissorhands is often considered one of Burton’s signature works, blending dark fairy-tale stylings with suburban satire and heartfelt emotion.
- The film follows Edward, an artificial man created by an eccentric inventor.
- Before the inventor can finish him, he dies, leaving Edward with scissors instead of hands. Edward lives in isolation until Peg Boggs, a kind Avon saleswoman, discovers him and brings him home to her pastel-colored suburban neighborhood.
- As Edward tries to fit in, the community is alternately fascinated and fearful of him. He falls in love with Peg’s daughter Kim, but misunderstandings and growing distrust eventually turn the town against him.
- The film ends as a modern fairy tale - beautiful and bittersweet.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com