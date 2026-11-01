El Capitan Theatre Offers Limited-Edition “Avengers: Doomsday” Charity Pins Benefiting Variety
The next Marvel entry hits theaters on December 18th.
The El Capitan Theatre is celebrating the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday with a new collectible pin that supports a great cause.
What’s Happening:
- While we are still a little over a month and a half away from Avengers: Doomsday, there is plenty of excitement building for the film.
- Disney’s iconic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA is inviting fans to embrace that excitement while supporting an important cause.
- Shared in a new Instagram post, Variety – the Children’s Charity has released a limited-edition gold heart pin featuring artwork from Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday.
- The pins are available at the El Capitan Theatre box office and concession stand starting October 30 for a minimum donation of $3 each.
- Proceeds benefit Variety programs that provide equipment, services, and experiences for children with special needs or everyday challenges.
- Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters nationwide on December 18, 2026.
- The El Capitan has plenty to see before Marvel’s Mightiest Heroes hit the big screen, including the 2026 4K restoration of Alice in Wonderland, Dumbo, and Disney’s Hexed.
- Take a look at showtimes at El Capitan’s official website.
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