El Capitan Theatre Offers Limited-Edition “Avengers: Doomsday” Charity Pins Benefiting Variety

The next Marvel entry hits theaters on December 18th.

The El Capitan Theatre is celebrating the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday with a new collectible pin that supports a great cause.

What’s Happening:

While we are still a little over a month and a half away from Avengers: Doomsday, there is plenty of excitement building for the film.

Disney’s iconic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA is inviting fans to embrace that excitement while supporting an important cause.

Shared in a new Instagram post, Variety – the Children’s Charity has released a limited-edition gold heart pin featuring artwork from Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday.

The pins are available at the El Capitan Theatre box office and concession stand starting October 30 for a minimum donation of $3 each.

Proceeds benefit Variety programs that provide equipment, services, and experiences for children with special needs or everyday challenges.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters nationwide on December 18, 2026.

The El Capitan has plenty to see before Marvel’s Mightiest Heroes hit the big screen, including the 2026 4K restoration of Alice in Wonderland, Dumbo, and Disney’s Hexed.

Take a look at showtimes at El Capitan’s official website.

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