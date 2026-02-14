Photos: "Bluey" Takes Over New York's FAO Schwarz Along with Disney Favorites

Since we're in New York for the North American International Toy Fair, we figure what better way to celebrate with a visit to the iconic FAO Schwarz toy shop location. Granted, this is not the original store as that has since closed, instead bringing the well-known name to Rockefeller Center. While we were there, we got to take a look at a number of options available featuring some favorite Disney franchises.



From the jump, we get right into the world of Bluey and her family and friends with adorable plush toys, mugs, games, books, and more.

There's even a version of the popular game, Hedbanz, for the younger ones and featuring characters from Bluey.

Additionally, there are more Bluey items, including cardboard books and other fun plush and character merchandise scattered throughout a display that looks like their home.

Along with the toys and fun merchandise items, there is plenty of Bluey apparel, featuring our favorite blue heeler and some even brandished with an "NYC" reminding you that you got it on your visit to the Big Apple.

One can even find some of the popular RSVLTS Bluey designs.

Outside of the world of Bluey, there are fun blind box toys, embedded in a faux vending machine that feature different hidden characters in colorful spheres. We found a few featuring Disney princesses, some fun characters, more from the world of Bluey, and some Marvel favorites.

Of course, one of the biggest brands in toys in the last few years has been anything from Funko. At the FAO Schwarz location, there were plenty of Pop! figures to be found, including some collectors editions, all featuring favorites from Disney Animation, Pixar Animation Studios, Indiana Jones, Star Wars and more.

Maybe it's just the '90s Disney Store aficionados in us, but we love giant piles and stacks of Disney plush toys, and the FAO Schwarz did not disappoint. Here we found rows and rows of classic characters in plush form, including some more obscure characters like Baloo from The Jungle Book, Oliver from Oliver and Company, and Thumper from Bambi.

FAO Schwarz also has dressable plush options, complete with different choices to complete a plush wardrobe. Once again, we find some Bluey options in this realm as well, with the tiny t-shirts and costumes themed to the smash-hit series, or featuring the characters.

For more of our coverage from New York Toy Fair this year, be sure to check out our Toy Fair 2026 landing.



