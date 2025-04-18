Shop and Save with Free Shipping On Any Size Order at Disney Store
Are you ready to spring into the savings at Disney Store? The fan-favorite online retailer has everything you need to gear up for summertime fun and today is the day to shop while the Free Shipping on any size order offer is in effect! Today only guests can browse and bring home their favorite Disney merchandise and not have to pay shipping. Are you ready? Let’s go shopping!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Mother’s Day is on the horizon, spring is here and Disney Store is giving us plenty of reasons to browse the latest arrivals by offering guests Free Shipping on any size order no matter how much they spend.
- Today only, guests can use the code “FREESHIP" at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.
- Disney Store usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.
- However guests choose to take advantage of the savings is up to them, just have fun!
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
New, New, New
Cinderella Classic Doll - 11 1/2''
Andor Poster T-Shirt for Adults - Star Wars: Andor
Buzz Lightyear Spirit Jersey for Kids - Toy Story
Dug Weighted Plush - Up - Medium 14''
Goofy and Pluto Hip Pack by Columbia
New Under $20
Tinker Bell Stretchie Sleeper for Baby - Peter Pan
Oliver & Company ''New York City'' Tote Bag
R2-D2 and C-3PO ''May the 4th Be With You'' 2025 Pin - Star Wars Day - Limited Release
Thumper Plush Keychain - Bambi - Mini 6 1/2''
Mother’s Day
Disney Fantasia x Pleasing Danza Delle Ore Nail Polish Set
Pinocchio Earring Set by BaubleBar
Mickey Mouse Icon Flower Earrings by BaubleBar
Magic Kingdom Starbucks Travel Tumbler with Mystery Pin Blind Pack - 2-Pc.
''Disney Mom'' T-Shirt for Women
Toys
Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck Playhouse Set
Buzz Lightyear Gauntlet - Toy Story
Sith Science Chemistry Lab Kit - Star Wars
Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game by Ravensburger - Archazia's Island - Illumineer's Trove
Summer/Swim
Minnie Mouse Two-Piece Adaptive Swimsuit for Girls
Mickey Mouse Swim Trunks for Kids
Mickey Mouse Icon Summer Fun Melamine Plate Set
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Summer Fun Sand Bucket Set
Mickey Mouse Summer Fun Inflatable Pool Set
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!