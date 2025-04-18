Shop and Save with Free Shipping On Any Size Order at Disney Store

It's time to shop toys, Mother's Day gifts, summertime fun, and more and get all your favorites to ship to you for free!

Are you ready to spring into the savings at Disney Store? The fan-favorite online retailer has everything you need to gear up for summertime fun and today is the day to shop while the Free Shipping on any size order offer is in effect! Today only guests can browse and bring home their favorite Disney merchandise and not have to pay shipping. Are you ready? Let’s go shopping!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Mother’s Day is on the horizon, spring is here and Disney Store is giving us plenty of reasons to browse the latest arrivals by offering guests Free Shipping on any size order

Today only, guests can use the code “FREESHIP" at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.

Disney Store usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.

However guests choose to take advantage of the savings is up to them, just have fun!

Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

New, New, New

Cinderella Classic Doll - 11 1/2''

Andor Poster T-Shirt for Adults - Star Wars: Andor

Buzz Lightyear Spirit Jersey for Kids - Toy Story

Dug Weighted Plush - Up - Medium 14''

Goofy and Pluto Hip Pack by Columbia

New Under $20

Goofy Morning Mug

Tinker Bell Stretchie Sleeper for Baby - Peter Pan

Oliver & Company ''New York City'' Tote Bag

R2-D2 and C-3PO ''May the 4th Be With You'' 2025 Pin - Star Wars Day - Limited Release

Thumper Plush Keychain - Bambi - Mini 6 1/2''

Mother’s Day

Disney Fantasia x Pleasing Danza Delle Ore Nail Polish Set

Pinocchio Earring Set by BaubleBar

Mickey Mouse Icon Flower Earrings by BaubleBar

Magic Kingdom Starbucks Travel Tumbler with Mystery Pin Blind Pack - 2-Pc.

''Disney Mom'' T-Shirt for Women

Toys

Bluey Cash Register Play Set

Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck Playhouse Set

Buzz Lightyear Gauntlet - Toy Story

Sith Science Chemistry Lab Kit - Star Wars

Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game by Ravensburger - Archazia's Island - Illumineer's Trove

Summer/Swim

Minnie Mouse Two-Piece Adaptive Swimsuit for Girls

Mickey Mouse Swim Trunks for Kids

Mickey Mouse Icon Summer Fun Melamine Plate Set

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Summer Fun Sand Bucket Set

Mickey Mouse Summer Fun Inflatable Pool Set

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!