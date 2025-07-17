Stock Up On Magical Merchandise at Disney Store and Enjoy Free Shipping On Any Size Order
It’s time to give yourself a break from the monotony of the day and do some shopping at Disney Store, especially since the online retailer is offering fans Free Shipping on any size order! Today only guests can browse and bring home their favorite Disney merchandise and not have to pay shipping. Are you ready? Let’s go shopping!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Summer is here and so are the savings. Disney Store is helping fans to make the most of their shopping by offering guests Free Shipping on any size order no matter how much they spend.
- Today only, guests can use the code “FREESHIP" at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.
- Disney Store usually requires a cart total of $85 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.
- However guests choose to take advantage of the savings is up to them, just have fun!
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
Disneyland 70th Anniversary
Disneyland 70th Anniversary Bucket Hat for Adults
Tinker Bell and Sleeping Beauty Castle Mug - Disneyland 70th Anniversary
Disneyland "D" Plush Pillow - Disneyland 70th Anniversary
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Ear Hat Ornament - Disneyland 70th Anniversary
Disneyland 70th Anniversary Pin Collector's Board with Tinker Bell Pin - Limited Release
New Under $20
Heihei Clucking Plush - Moana - 13"
Bluey Chikit Chikit Camera Toy
Chernabog Pin - Night on Bald Mountain - Fantasia - Disney Villains
Mickey Mouse and Friends Little Pluto Pull Toy by Fisher Price™
Toys!
Mickey Mouse and Friends Fisher Price™ SEE 'N SAY® Farmer Mickey Says
Mickey Mouse Music Box Record Player by Fisher Price™
Toy Story Moving Truck Vehicle Play Set
Collectibles
Star Wars Retro Collection Action Figure Set by Hasbro - Star Wars: Heir to the Empire
D23-Exclusive Magic & Mystery - Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Collectible Figurine: Celestial Scarlet Glitter Variant
Ezra Sculpted Mug - The Haunted Mansion
The Haunted Mansion Watchful Busts Bookends
Mary Poppins Sketchbook Ornament
Back to School
Stitch Hi-Top Sneakers for Kids - Lilo & Stitch
Mickey Mouse Varsity Jacket for Kids
Elsa Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Girls - Frozen
Spider-Man Rolling Backpack - Personalized
Lightning McQueen Zip-Up Stationery Kit - Cars
