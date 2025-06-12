It's Back! Enjoy Free Shipping on Any Size Order at Disney Store!
It’s time to give yourself a break from the monotony of the day and do some shopping at Disney Store, especially since the online retailer is offering fans Free Shipping on any size order! Today only guests can browse and bring home their favorite Disney merchandise and not have to pay shipping. Are you ready? Let’s go shopping!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Summer is here and so are the savings. Disney Store is helping fans to make the most of their shopping by offering guests Free Shipping on any size order no matter how much they spend.
- Today only, guests can use the code “FREESHIP" at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.
- Disney Store usually requires a cart total of $99 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.
- However guests choose to take advantage of the savings is up to them, just have fun!
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
Disneyland 70th Anniversary
Mickey Mouse Plush - Disneyland 70th Anniversary - Small 15''
Minnie Mouse Clogs for Kids by Crocs - Disneyland 70th Anniversary
Mickey Mouse and Friends Disneyland 70th Anniversary T-Shirt for Women
Mickey Mouse and Friends Loungefly Mini Backpack - Disneyland 70th Anniversary
Disneyland 70th Anniversary Logo Spirit Jersey for Adults
New Under $20
Donald Duck Canvas Tote Bag - Disney Store Japan
R2-DL70 Star Wars Droid Factory Figure - Disneyland 70th Anniversary
C1-RN8W Droid Factory Figure - Star Wars Pride Collection
D23-Exclusive Disney twenty-three 2025 Summer Issue - Roz from Monsters, Inc. Cover
Cheshire Cat Pin - Alice in Wonderland
Summer Fun
Ariel Sunglasses for Kids - The Little Mermaid
Mickey Mouse and Friends Summer Fun Dive Toy Set
Mickey Mouse and Friends Summer Fun Sports Ball Set
Moana Deluxe Swimsuit for Girls
Mickey Mouse and Friends Beach Towel - Disneyland 70th Anniversary - Personalized
Collectibles
Star Wars Retro Collection Action Figure Set by Hasbro - Star Wars: Heir to the Empire
Groot Mini Figure by Arribas Brothers - Guardians of the Galaxy | Marvel
Red Hulk Action Figure - Captain America: A Brave New World - Marvel Legends Series by Hasbro
Minnie Mouse Light-Up Jack-o'-Lantern
Obi-Wan Kenobi & Clone Trooper (212th) Action Figure Set - Star Wars: The Black Series
Back to School
Winnie the Pooh Travel Mug with Strap
Lightning McQueen Zip-Up Stationery Kit - Cars
Stitch Backpack - Lilo & Stitch
