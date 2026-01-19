Find That Perfect Piece of Magic to Style Your Day with Selections from Girls Crew

The castle-inspired necklace features golden stars and a "hidden" Mickey, too!

Add some magical bling to your Disney wardrobe with new jewelry arrivals from Girls Crew. A collection of charming accessories just landed at Disney Store including necklaces inspired by our favorite Disney Parks.

Disney fans have no shortage of options when it comes to accessorizing, and for those looking for something fun and colorful, Girls Crew has the best jewelry options.

The brand specializes in designing delightful mix and match earrings, stacker rings, and pendant necklaces featuring brightly colored gems to pair with any Disney outfit.

Among the new styles at Disney Store is a castle-inspired necklace set in a circular pendant. The back is a light purple enamel overlaid with a golden castle and cubic zirconia stones along the turrets. The piece sits on a thin gold link chain. Other items in the collection celebrate princesses: Rapunzel Belle Aurora

New Girls Crew jewelry is available now at Disney Store, and prices range from $58.00-$85.00.

Fantasyland Castle Necklace by Girls Crew | Disney Store

Fantasyland Castle Fireworks Dangle Earrings by Girls Crew | Disney Store

Tangled Necklace by Girls Crew | Disney Store

Tangled Dangle Hoop Earrings by Girls Crew | Disney Store

Rapunzel Ring by Girls Crew – Tangled | Disney Store

Enchanted Rose Necklace by Girls Crew – Beauty and the Beast | Disney Store

Enchanted Rose Earrings by Girls Crew – Beauty and the Beast | Disney Store

Aurora Drop Earrings by Girls Crew – Sleeping Beauty | Disney Store

Aurora Necklace by Girls Crew – Sleeping Beauty | Disney Store

