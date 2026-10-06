Hallmark Reveals New Disney Christmas Ornaments Ahead of 2026 Keepsake Ornament Debut

Mickey, Minnie, Snow White, Tinker Bell, and Ursula are all included.

We might be in the midst of Halloween season, but it's never too early to start thinking about Christmas, especially when it comes to Disney merchandise. Speaking of which, the popular company Hallmark has revealed six new ornaments featuring beloved Disney characters that would look perfect on your Christmas tree this holiday season.

What's happening:

  • Ahead of its Keepsake Ornament Debut which begins this weekend, Hallmark has revealed a half-dozen new Disney Christmas ornaments that will become available for purchase this Saturday, October 10.
  • First up, we have the Hallmark + Disney Holiday Ever After Jingle Cruise A Holly, Jolly Journey Ornament With Sound ($32.99), which features Mickey Mouse as a Jungle (or is it Jingle?) Cruise Skipper driving one of those famous boats around the enduring Disney Parks attraction.
  • "Press the button to hear Skipper Mickey narrate your festive adventure."

  • And lastly, there's the Disney The Little Mermaid Ursula Ornament ($29.99), depicting the memorable villain and her two devious pet eels Flotsam and Jetsam.
  • Once again, all of these ornaments will become available to purchase this Saturday, October 10 via the Hallmark links provided.

More Hallmark News:

Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
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