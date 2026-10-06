Hallmark Reveals New Disney Christmas Ornaments Ahead of 2026 Keepsake Ornament Debut

We might be in the midst of Halloween season, but it's never too early to start thinking about Christmas, especially when it comes to Disney merchandise. Speaking of which, the popular company Hallmark has revealed six new ornaments featuring beloved Disney characters that would look perfect on your Christmas tree this holiday season.

What's happening:

Ahead of its Keepsake Ornament Debut which begins this weekend, Hallmark has revealed a half-dozen new Disney Christmas ornaments that will become available for purchase this Saturday, October 10 .

. First up, we have the Hallmark + Disney Holiday Ever After Jingle Cruise A Holly, Jolly Journey Ornament With Sound ($32.99) , which features Mickey Mouse as a Jungle (or is it Jingle?) Cruise Skipper driving one of those famous boats around the enduring Disney Parks attraction.

, which features Mickey Mouse as a Jungle (or is it Jingle?) Cruise Skipper driving one of those famous boats around the enduring Disney Parks attraction. "Press the button to hear Skipper Mickey narrate your festive adventure."

Next there's the Hallmark + Disney Holiday Ever After Favorite Disney Memories Recordable Sound Ornament ($24.99) .

. This item (in addition to the above Jingle Cruise ornament) will be featured in the upcoming Hallmark Christmas movie Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True.

"To record a memory or message for someone special, speak into the microphone for up to 15 seconds."

Thirdly there's the Disney Mickey and Minnie Merry Kissmas! Ornament ($25.99), which features both Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse dressed up in their Santa and Mrs. Claus outfits.

Getting into some non-mouse-related characters, Hallmark has revealed this new Disney Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs The Fairest One of All Ornament ($23.99) featuring Snow White carrying her basket of apples.

The penultimate ornament revealed by Hallmark today is the Disney Peter Pan Precocious Pixie Ornament ($23.99) featuring Tinker Bell herself, perched on a thimble.

And lastly, there's the Disney The Little Mermaid Ursula Ornament ($29.99) , depicting the memorable villain and her two devious pet eels Flotsam and Jetsam.

, depicting the memorable villain and her two devious pet eels Flotsam and Jetsam. Once again, all of these ornaments will become available to purchase this Saturday, October 10 via the Hallmark links provided.

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