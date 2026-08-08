Holiday Ever After: Hallmark Reveals New Products Featured In Upcoming Walt Disney World Christmas Movie

One of the most highly anticipated new movies for Disney fans this year isn't a new Star Wars or Marvel Studios project, it's the upcoming Hallmark Christmas movie Holiday Ever: A Disney World Wish Come True. Now Hallmark has given is our first look at new ornaments and other items that fans will be able to buy later this year, a few of which will actually appear in the new movie.

What's Happening:

Hallmark is providing a look at the merchandise collection associated to Holiday Ever After, the upcoming Hallmark Channel movie that was filmed at Walt Disney World last year.

A number of the products are specifically tagged as being "Featured In" the brand new movie, this includes a pair of tree ornaments, including a Jingle Cruise ornament with a talking Skipper Mickey, and a traditional Mickey shaped ornament with a fractal pattern. there's also a pair of Mickey and Minnie plushes that will apparently appear.

Other items in the collection are not actually featured in the film, but are "Inspired by" it, with the movie's official logo. These include wrapping paper, pajamas and ear bands

The collection isn't available to order yet, but is scheduled for release in October.

You can check out the full collection here.

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