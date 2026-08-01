Marvel Legends Maximum Series Brings Iconic Symbiote Spider-Man to Life with New Figure Now Available for Pre-Order
The figure is inspired by an iconic look featured in Marvel's "Secret Wars #8"
A new Marvel Legends Maximum Series figure is on its way, and it features one of the most iconic superhero costumes in the Marvel lexicon.
What's Happening:
- It's the black suit that changed Marvel forever, and it's coming to the Marvel Legends Maximum Series.
- Inspired by Secret Wars #8, Symbiote Spider-Man has the detail and authentic look that make it perfect for iconic comic fan displays.
- Fans can bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to their collection with this collectible figure that is detailed to look like the character’s iconic black costume that debuted on Battleworld and gave rise to the villainous Venom.
- Hasbro’s 6-inch scale Marvel figures are fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs. This Maximum Series action figure set comes with 17 accessories, including:
- Alternate unmasked Peter Parker head
- Alternate Spidey-sense head with removable tingle effect
- 2 hands in THWIP pose
- 2 hands launching webs
- 2 wall-crawling hands
- 2 web-slinging hands that can grip his web line
- Backpack
- Manhole cover with a removable web line
- Container with trapped symbiote
- Sonic Blaster
- The new Marvel Legends Maximum Series Symbiote Spider-Man is now available for pre-order at the official Hasbro Pulse website. Pre-Orders cost (as of press time) $49.99 plus tax, and is expected to ship on November 1, 2026.
The Inspiration:
- To many Spider-Man fans, Marvel's Secret Wars #8 is one of the most important comics ever published, and features the story that introduces Spidey's black costume that would eventually become Venom and the entire symbiote mythology.
- Secret Wars #8 takes place on Battleworld after Spider-Man's red-and-blue costume is badly damaged in battle. Looking for a way to repair it, Peter Parker is directed toward what he believes is a costume-making machine. Instead, he accidentally activates the wrong device, and a mysterious black substance flows over him and forms a sleek new costume.
- Peter thinks it's simply advanced alien technology. Neither he nor the readers know that the costume is actually a living extraterrestrial organism.
- A bit of trivia: readers actually saw Spider-Man wearing the black suit months earlier in The Amazing Spider-Man #252 because Marvel's monthly titles continued while Secret Wars was still being published. Secret Wars #8 later explained how he got it.
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