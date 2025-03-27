Hot Toys Reveals New Miles Morales (Purple Reign Suit) Collectible Figure from "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" Video Game

Swing into action with this amazing-looking new figure.

Fans of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 are gonna want to have their wallets ready this Monday when pre-orders open up at Sideshow for the very cool new Miles Morales (Purple Reign Suit) 1/6th-scale collectible figure from Hot Toys.

What’s happening:

Hot Toys has revealed its new Miles Morales (Purple Reign Suit) 1/6th-scale collectible figure inspired by the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 video game.

video game. This limited-edition figure will only be produced in a run of 1,500 units worldwide, and will become available for pre-order beginning this coming Monday, March 31st at 9:00 AM Pacific Time via Sideshow Collectibles’ official website

In the story of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Miles Morales receives the Purple Reign Suit from his Uncle Aaron Davis, AKA Prowler, to help the superhero in his mission against Roxxon.

What they’re saying:

Sideshow: “This limited-edition collectible figure features a newly developed masked headsculpt and a highly poseable body with over 30 points of articulation. The character’s signature suit has been faithfully reproduced to recreate his in-game appearance with a meticulously tailored metallic purple and green finish. No detail— from the tip of Miles’ clawed fingertips to the soles of his green and purple boots— has been overlooked. Additional accessories include a utility belt, multiple swap-out hands for a variety of posing options, a pair of attachable ‘attacking effects,’ numerous webbing effects, and more!"

More Photos:

Pre-orders begin Monday, March 31st at 9:00 AM Pacific Time via Sideshow’s official website.

