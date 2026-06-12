Celebrate 45 Years: "Indiana Jones" Spirit Jersey Makes Its Debut at Disney Store

This "Indiana Jones" Spirit Jersey is the ultimate fan gear

If you’re on the hunt for amazing artifacts with historical significance, Disney Store is probably not the destination for you. However, if you’re looking for something to celebrate the adventurer Indiana Jones, you won’t want to miss out on the new Spirit Jersey the online retailer just uncovered!



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What’s Happening:

Disney Store is inviting guests to commemorate the 45th Anniversary of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark with a new offering from Spirit Jersey.

In honor of this major milestone, Disney Store and Spirit Jersey are presenting a fashionable shirt highlighting the title of the movie, the iconic Ark of the Covenant, and Indy himself.

The Spirit Jersey features a brown, vintage mineral wash background which instantly makes this feel like a treasure hunting shirt. On the front is the title of the film in its signature font, resting below the Ark,

On the bottom half of the back is an image of Indiana Jones—dressed in his jacket and fedora, naturally—with his name in cursive script spanning the shoulders.

The Indiana Jones 45th Anniversary Spirit Jersey is available now at Disney Store and sells for $84.99.

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark 45th Anniversary Spirit Jersey® for Adults | Disney Store

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