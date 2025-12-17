Inside Jazwares’ Toy Fair 2025 Showcase: Spidey, Squishmallows, and Star Wars

​​From preschool playsets and collectible vehicles to plush, pet products, and premium cosplay, Jazwares showcased an expansive lineup of Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars offerings at Toy Fair 2025. With a strong emphasis on Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Squishmallows collaborations, and the ever-growing Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron line, the company’s booth highlighted toys designed to appeal to fans of all ages—from first-time collectors to seasoned cosplayers. Here’s a closer look at everything Jazwares revealed on the show floor.

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends

The Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Construction Zone Chaos Track Set ($49.99) and Amazing Metals Super Loop Track Set ($39.99) bring high-energy, carnival-style racing action to the Spidey and His Amazing Friends lineup. The towering Construction Zone Chaos Track Set stands two feet tall and sends Spidey and Spin racing along separate paths, with Spidey hooking onto a zip line to knock Green Goblin off his perch while Spin barrels through Doc Ock’s Bridge and Green Goblin Goo, before the heroes reunite for a web-caging finale. Complementing it is the Amazing Metals Super Loop Track Set, a 28-inch race track featuring a launcher, rotating Spin figure, and a full 360-degree loop that sends Spidey’s Web Crawler soaring past carnival tents and crashing through double exit doors. Together, the sets deliver fast-paced, interactive play inspired directly by the hit Disney Junior series, complete with exclusive Amazing Metals vehicles for preschool-friendly superhero fun.

The Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Amazing Flip Spidey brings big interactive energy to the preschool lineup with a deluxe 12-inch animatronic plush that literally flips into action. At the press of Spidey’s foot emblem, his eyes light up, he calls out “Go Webs Go!,” and launches into a full 360-degree flip before landing back in position, ready to go again. With more than 50 sounds and phrases tied to 10 different missions, plus a light-up wrist commlink that delivers mission updates from Webquarters and activates a built-in web dart launcher, this Spidey is designed for repeat play and hands-on superhero storytelling inspired by the hit Disney Junior series.

The Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Action Launch Carry Case ($29.84) pairs perfectly with the growing Amazing Metals lineup, doubling as both storage and an interactive playset shaped like Spidey’s iconic mask. The case holds up to six 3-inch vehicles and opens to reveal a rotating launcher that fires cars down an exit ramp at the press of a button, with exclusive Spidey Web Crawler and Spin Techno Racer vehicles included. Expanding the action are the aquatic-themed Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Amazing Metals 4 Pack ($19.99), featuring Water-Webs versions of Spidey, Ghost-Spider, Spin, and Green Goblin, and the larger Amazing Metals Water Webs 7-Pack ($29.99), which adds Electro, Hydro-Man, and Captain America to the mix. Together, these sets deliver portable, show-inspired vehicle play with rolling die-cast cars designed for easy collecting and imaginative superhero adventures.

Action-packed vehicle play takes center stage with the Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Team Up Tank ($15.99), Team Spidey Flip and Reveal Cruiser ($34.99), and Spidey Team Split Racer ($34.99), each designed to emphasize teamwork and surprise transformations inspired by the Disney Junior series. The Team Up Tank lets Spidey’s Glider Jet dock with Hulk’s Smash Tank for punch-action play before splitting back into separate vehicles, while the Flip and Reveal Cruiser transforms mid-roll from speeder to cruiser, activating lights, sounds, and web-blast action with Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Spin along for the ride. Rounding out the trio, the Spidey Team Split Racer starts as a single 8.5-inch vehicle before launching Spin and Ghost-Spider into their own motorcycles, complete with web dart play and sound effects, before snapping back together for another team mission.

Spidey fans can also cuddle up with the Squishmallows lineup thanks to the Spidey Squishmallows HugMees – 10-Inch ($15.99) and the oversized Squishmallows Original Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends 26-Inch Spidey HugMees ($59.99). Featuring the signature HugMees outstretched arms and made from ultra-soft materials, these plush offer two display-friendly sizes designed for everything from playtime hugs to cozy marathon viewing, bringing Spidey’s friendly neighborhood charm to the Squishmallows Squad.

The Spidey and His Amazing Friends My Friend Spidey Feature Plush ($19.99) brings a more traditional plush option to the lineup with a 16-inch, soft-bodied Spidey designed to be a child’s constant companion. Pressing the emblem on Spidey’s chest activates 16 phrases from the hit Disney Junior series, adding light interactivity while keeping the focus on cuddly play. The line is available in multiple characters—including Spidey, Ghost-Spider, Spin, Black Panther, and Hulk—making it easy for young fans to collect their favorite heroes for everyday adventures.

Squishmallows

Squishmallows continues to expand its licensed lineup with medium-sized plush inspired by Marvel and Star Wars, including the Squishmallows Original 12-Inch Marvel Spider-Man Plush ($19.99) and the equally huggable Squishmallows Original 12-Inch Grogu Plush ($19.99). Made with Squishmallows’ signature ultrasoft materials, these plush are designed for cozy nights, travel cuddles, and marathon viewing sessions, whether you’re swinging through the Spider-Man universe or relaxing in a galaxy far, far away. The Marvel assortment also includes a Venom Plush, while the Star Wars line expands to characters like Darth Vader and the Mandalorian, making it easy for fans to build out their Squishmallows Squad across franchises.

Classic Disney characters get a soft, stylish refresh in the Squishmallows lineup, led by the Squishmallows 8-Inch Monochrome Mickey Mouse ($14.99) and Disney’s Minnie Mouse 8-Inch Monochrome Plush by Squishmallows ($14.99), which pair a black-and-white aesthetic with Squishmallows’ signature softness. Rounding out the display are fan-favorite characters from Lilo & Stitch, including the playful Squishmallows 7-Inch Disney Stitch with Headphones ($14.99) and the oversized Leroy Squishmallows Plush – Lilo & Stitch – 14-Inch ($24.99), bringing both cozy cuddle appeal and character personality to the Toy Fair floor.

The Bluey universe joins the Squishmallows Squad with the Squishmallows 12-Inch Bluey Plush ($14.99), bringing the beloved blue heeler to life in Squishmallows’ signature ultra-soft, squeezable style. Designed for cozy nights, travel cuddles, and Bluey mega-marathons, the plush is part of a growing assortment that also includes fan-favorite characters like Muffin and Bingo, making it easy for young fans to build out their collection with familiar faces from the hit series.

HugMees continue to expand with Disney favorites, highlighted by the Squishmallows Original Disney 10-Inch Eeyore HugMees ($15.99), which brings Winnie the Pooh’s lovable pessimist to life in an ultra-soft, huggable design with the line’s signature outstretched arms. Also on display was a new a Farmer Mickey Mouse HugMees, and new smaller-sized plushies, giving fans more size options while keeping the same squeezable comfort that makes HugMees perfect for travel, bedtime, and Disney marathon cuddles.

The Bluey family gets the HugMees treatment with a trio of ultra-cuddly plush from Squishmallows, including the Bluey HugMees Plush – 10-Inch ($14.99), Bingo HugMees Plush – 10-Inch ($14.99), and the slightly larger Muffin HugMees Plush – 11-Inch ($14.99). With their signature outstretched arms and super-soft materials, these plush capture the charm of the beloved Disney+ series while offering plenty of squeezable comfort for playtime hugs, bedtime snuggles, and Bluey marathon viewing.

Stitch gets extra cozy with the Squishmallows Original Disney 10-Inch Pajama Stitch HugMees ($15.99), featuring everyone’s favorite alien in sleepy-time style with Squishmallows’ signature outstretched arms. Made from ultra-soft materials, this HugMees plush is designed for cuddling during long flights, cozy nights in, and Disney marathon viewing, adding a playful nighttime twist to the ever-growing Lilo & Stitch Squishmallows lineup.

Jazwares Pets

Disney fans can even extend the Squishmallows fun to their furry friends with the Angel + Stitch Chew Mees by Original Squishmallows Disney Pet Toy 2-Pack ($12.98). Designed for playful pups, these Lilo & Stitch-inspired pet toys feature reinforced seams for durability and soft, spot-clean-friendly fabric that works just as well for naptime as it does for tug-of-war. Also on display from Disney licensees were additional pet and lifestyle offerings, including Monsters, Inc. toys, along with Stitch-themed hoodies and bandanas, rounding out Jazwares’ growing presence in the pet category.

Pet offerings continue to grow with the Jazwares Character Stitch Dog Bed (available in small, medium, and large for $34.99–$54.99), a plush bolster-style bed featuring ultra-soft materials and an embroidered Stitch design. The bed includes an edge-supported frame and a removable, double-sided flatbed insert with two patterns for easy cleaning, making it a practical and cozy option for pet parents who love Disney’s mischievous alien. A Mickey Mouse–themed pet design was also on display, teasing additional character options within Jazwares’ expanding Disney pet lineup.

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron

The Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron line was represented by the impressive Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Ghost (Secret Mission) ($114.99), an Amazon-exclusive bundle inspired by the pivotal mission that helped launch the Rebel Alliance. Anchored by a massive 15-inch Ghost featuring lights, battle damage, and detailed interior deco, the set also includes the Phantom Shuttle, Gold Leader’s Y-Wing, and Gold Three’s Y-Wing, all designed to dock directly onto the Ghost for display or play. Rounding out the experience is a robust lineup of 1-inch micro figures—including Hera Syndulla, Kanan Jarrus, Sabine Wren, Ezra Bridger, Chopper, and more—making this a standout centerpiece for fans looking to recreate iconic Star Wars Rebels moments or stage brand-new galactic adventures.

Additional Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron offerings on display included the Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Fiend Fighter ($15.99), inspired by Star Wars: Ahsoka and featuring an opening cockpit, laser cannons, display stand, and an articulated Shin Hati micro figure, allowing fans to recreate the journey into the Unknown Regions. Sharing the spotlight was the larger Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Republic Attack Force Bundle Set ($99.99), an Amazon-exclusive collection recreating the Battle of Geonosis with five Republic vehicles—including the AT-TE, LAAT, and Z-95 Headhunter—plus nine Clone Army micro figures, offering a substantial prequel-era expansion for collectors and young fans alike.

Rounding out the individual ship offerings in the Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron line are the STAR WARS Micro Galaxy Squadron Phantom II ($15.99) and the Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron TIE Silencer ($15.99). The Phantom II draws directly from Star Wars Rebels, featuring an opening cockpit, landing ramp, droid socket, and cross-play docking with the Ghost, plus Kanan Jarrus and Chopper micro figures, while the TIE Silencer recreates Kylo Ren’s sleek fighter from The Last Jedi with opening panels, laser cannons, and a Kylo Ren micro figure for Resistance-era battles.

Collectors were also treated to a rare reveal with the Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Series 8 AAT Battle Tank – CIS Chase Variant, a limited-edition blue deco release capped at just 5,000 units. Inspired by Star Wars: The Clone Wars, this Micro Galaxy Squadron vehicle features a rotating turret, opening cockpit, and includes an articulated Battle Droid micro figure. Designed for ages 8 and up, the Chase Variant adds a premium, hard-to-find piece to the growing Micro Galaxy Squadron lineup, appealing to both dedicated collectors and longtime Star Wars fans.

For collectors, Jazwares highlighted its Vault-exclusive offerings with the STAR WARS Micro Galaxy Squadron Starfighter Class Collection (Series 8) ($100) and the STAR WARS Micro Galaxy Squadron Light Armor Class Collection (Series 8) ($80). Each premium set packages all five vehicles from its respective Series 8 class in individual boxes housed within a display-ready collector package, including both Rare and Chase variants. The Starfighter Class Collection features five 5-inch vehicles such as the TIE Silencer, Z-95 Headhunter, and AAT Battle Tank, while the Light Armor Class Collection focuses on five 3-inch vehicles including Mace Windu’s Jedi Starfighter and Obi-Wan’s Jedi Interceptor. Complete with articulated 1-inch micro figures and elevated packaging, these Vault releases are designed as centerpiece additions for dedicated Micro Galaxy Squadron collectors.

Jazwares Costume Play

Jazwares’ Costume Play line brings superhero roleplay into everyday adventures with a trio of Marvel dress-up options, including the Marvel Captain America SuperPower Pak ($44.90), the Marvel Spider-Man Youth Muscle Chest Box Set ($19.99), and the Marvel Spider-Man SuperPowerPak Dress-Up Set ($39.99). Designed for both Halloween and year-round play, the SuperPower Pak sets combine long-sleeve costume tops with plastic masks, backpacks, removable shields, and throwing disc accessories, while the Spider-Man Muscle Chest Box Set offers a padded costume top paired with a detachable fabric mask for a lighter, more streamlined option. All three sets feature high-quality materials and bold, high-resolution prints, making it easy for kids to suit up as their favorite Marvel heroes whenever the moment calls for it.

Jazwares also highlighted hero-ready Halloween costumes inspired by Marvel and Star Wars, including the Marvel Captain America Sam Wilson Boys Youth Halloween Costume ($42.99) and the Star Wars Mandalorian Boys Halloween Cosplay Costume ($49). The Captain America costume, inspired by Captain America: Brave New World, features a padded printed jumpsuit and plastic mask, while the Mandalorian Qualux costume recreates Din Djarin’s beskar armor with a padded jumpsuit, detachable cape, and molded headpiece. Designed with high-quality materials and bold prints, both costumes are built for Halloween nights and extended roleplay beyond October.

Dark Side energy was strong in Jazwares’ Star Wars Costume Play display, led by the STAR WARS Villains Official Youth Dress-Up Set ($59.99), which bundles three distinct looks inspired by Darth Vader, Darth Maul, and Kylo Ren into one multi-piece set for younger fans. For adult collectors and cosplayers, the spotlight shifted to Revan with the Jedi Knight Revan Deluxe Helmet for Adults ($79.99), featuring a weathered finish and attached fabric hood, alongside the full Star Wars Darth Revan Official Adult Halloween Costume ($89.99), a six-piece set inspired by Knights of the Old Republic that includes a long tunic, padded armor, gauntlets, and gloves. Together, the assortment highlights Jazwares’ push beyond kids’ dress-up into more premium, collector-focused Star Wars roleplay offerings.

For premium cosplay and collector-focused roleplay, Jazwares showcased the MARVEL Spider-Man Official PRIMALUX Costume ($299, regularly $500), a high-end, screen-inspired suit designed to bring Peter Parker’s iconic look into the real world. The complete costume includes a full-body four-way stretch spandex suit with detailed weblines and raised emblem, molded belt, wrist-mounted web shooters, and a pull-on headpiece with a molded mask hidden beneath the fabric. Built-in footwear ensures a seamless silhouette, while deluxe packaging—a wheeled hard storage case with a travel handle—cements its status as a centerpiece piece aimed squarely at serious fans and cosplayers looking for a theatrical-quality Spider-Man experience.

Across toys, plush, collectibles, and costume play, Jazwares’ Toy Fair 2025 presentation underscored the strength and versatility of its Disney licenses. Whether it’s hands-on preschool action with Spidey and His Amazing Friends, display-ready Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron vehicles, ultra-cuddly Squishmallows, or premium roleplay pieces aimed at adult collectors, the lineup reflects a clear effort to meet fans wherever they are. With products spanning everyday play, holiday gifting, and high-end cosplay, Jazwares continues to position itself as a key player across multiple corners of the Disney fandom.

