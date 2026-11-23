The new kid in town stopped by the flagship Disney Store this weekend.

Before he and his team upset the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, the Disney Store in Times Square got a surprise visit from a local starting quarterback on Friday night.

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy walked in with his wife and son to celebrate the latest drop of the Disney x Champion NFL Collection — and the place turned into equal parts merchandise launch and very fun press scrum. I was there covering it for Laughing Place, so I got my few minutes with him and I left with a full scouting report on a cartoon character. Here is Arda’s Top Three from the night:

3. He played ball with everyone, and the kids got a core memory

Some of the content creators got pretty creative with their questions, and JJ was happy to play ball with all of them.

The Disney Store's own Q&A alone was rapid-fire. Hero or villain? Hero, because heroes always win. Best sports commentator in the Disney universe? Buzz Lightyear, for the voice. Who are you throwing a touchdown to? Eeyore, after a quick audible off Winnie the Pooh. And what are you taking home from the collection? "Everything."

That is the easy part, though. The real stuff happened with the kids.

I found J.J. to be a true gentleman throughout the entire appearance. He made ample time for the kids in attendance and gave them great core memories: putting Mickey ears on their heads (the blue star-spangled Captain America pair, for the record), and asking them about their recent sports championship wins when they showed him their championship rings. He even stepped behind the register to ring up fans, which is above and beyond for a franchise quarterback on a Friday night.

He brought his own little guy, too. His son Rome, all 14 months of him, got the full tour. Passing the Disney spirit down in real time.



Sometimes athletes can phone appearances like this in, but J.J. was fully invested, which was very nice to see.

2. The scouting report: Wreck-It Ralph is QB approved

First, the backstory you need. This summer at Fanatics Fest NYC, a Disney Fan Draft paired all 32 NFL teams with a character from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, or Star Wars. The Giants drew Wreck-It Ralph, which is why Ralph is all over the Giants gear in this collection, including the black "1925 Giants" hoodie JJ was wearing at the store.

So of course I asked him for a scouting report on Wreck-It Ralph as an NFL player. His answer:

"I would say, high-motor guy. He's definitely somebody that is going to cause a lot of havoc in the interior. You know, twitchy. We could really take advantage of some misdirection and stuff like that, but he's going to be a physical force in those trenches."

That is a real scouting report. Interior havoc. Twitchy. Misdirection value. A physical force in the trenches. JJ did not phone in a single syllable, and somewhere out there a defensive coordinator is reading this and nodding.

Then I asked the follow-up: if Wreck-It Ralph is not available, who do you draft first overall? He said the Beast.

Which tracks. Beast is the Buffalo Bills' character in this collection, and his display was looming over the store all night. When your backup plan at first overall is a prince with linebacker size and a short fuse, your draft board is in excellent shape.

1. His favorite Disney character is Simba

McCarthy's favorite Disney character is Simba.

He loved The Lion King growing up, and what stuck with him was Simba's growth into a leader: a smaller but scrappy character who had to grow into the job in front of everybody.

I love this answer for a quarterback. That is the whole movie. A young leader runs from the responsibility, then comes back and takes it. And "smaller but scrappy" is a scouting report too, just a different kind than the one he gave Ralph.

It is clearly a family thing now, as well. He has said the first movie he will make sure Rome watches as he grows up is The Lion King. Moana is already in heavy rotation at their house, and Remember the Titans makes his list too, which is football canon by way of Disney.

The character he grew up on is the one he is passing down. You cannot script that better.

So there it is: a Giants quarterback who scouts cartoon characters like game film, drafts the Beast as his backup plan, puts Mickey ears on kids' heads, and wants his son raised on The Lion King.

J.J. McCarthy gets it. Hakuna matata, Big Blue.