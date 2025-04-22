Jon Landau Memoir - Check Out New Details, Including Cover Art, for the Late "Titanic" and "Avatar" Producer's New Book

Landau hopes to pass off knowledge and exciting stories with the posthumous release of "The Bigger Picture."

Jon Landau, producer of hit James Cameron films Avatar and Titanic, is the subject of a new memoir. Written by the Oscar winner, we now have a first look at the cover for the upcoming The Bigger Picture.

What’s Happening:

The Bigger Picture: My Blockbuster Life & Lessons Learned Along the Way, Jon Landau's self written memoir.

, Jon Landau’s self written memoir. Disney-owned Publisher Hyperion Avenue has revealed the cover for the upcoming memoir, which is set to be released on November 4th.

Jon Landau passed away on July 5th of last year, at only 63 years old.

However, his longtime and successful work as a producer brought audiences top grossing films such as Titanic and Avatar, both of which are James Cameron creations.

and both of which are James Cameron creations. Cameron wrote the foreword for the memoir.

Hyperion describes the book as “an uplifting and entertaining behind-the-scenes memoir about a life in film and the joy in solving problems with grace, kindness and generosity." They add its “a tribute to storytelling in its many forms, and a celebration of a life well lived, told from the third act" and is “imbued with Landau’s trademark compassion, humanity, and humor."

Cameron and Landau broke several box office records through their decades-long creative partnership.

The 1997 hit Titanic was the first film to cross $1 billion worldwide, with 2009's Avatar being the first to hit $2 billion.

was the first film to cross $1 billion worldwide, with 2009’s being the first to hit $2 billion. Landau was also integral to 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water and the upcoming Avatar entries, all of which he had his hand in prior to his passing.

and the upcoming entries, all of which he had his hand in prior to his passing. Julie Landau, Jon’s wife of nearly 4 decades, shared the idea for the memoir was a response to Jon’s cancer diagnosis.

Starting out as purely a project for his family to remember him by, Landau quickly realized he wanted to share his story with the world, providing insights and personal stories to inspire others.

The newly revealed cover showcases a black and white portrait of the producer surrounded by iconic scenes from his many iconic projects.

Throughout the memoir, Hyperion promises Landau has shared unforgettable behind-the-scenes stories about some of the most important films of our time, the struggles of work-life balance, and prioritizing the things that mattered most.

The Bigger Picture: My Blockbuster Life & Lessons Learned Along the Way by Jon Landau is available to pre-order now. The book currently runs for $28.99.

by Jon Landau is available to pre-order now. The book currently runs for $28.99. Find it on Amazon Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Titanic are streaming now on Disney+

