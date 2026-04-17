LEGO Star Wars SMART Play Interactive Experience Coming to Orlando This Weekend

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more from this event!

A special interactive experience is coming to an Orlando-area Wal-Mart where fans can try out LEGO's new SMART play technology.

What's Happening:

Those in Orlando will have a chance to experience some newly released LEGO Star Wars SMART Play Sets.

A free and highly interactive experience is coming to Orlando on April 18 & 19 that will let those who participate to "choose their own path and see how, with the new LEGO Star Wars SMART Play sets, the galaxy plays back."

Participants will choose their allegiance to either the light side or dark side of the Force. Each path winds through a different corner of the galaxy, inviting fans to iconic LEGO Star Wars destinations. Both groups will be sent on a mission to investigate newly detected technology and report back with their findings.

It will all take place on both Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, at an Orlando area Wal-Mart location. More specifically, in Kissimmee at the Wal-Mart at 2855 N. Old Lake Wilson Rd.

This location is just off of 192, fairly close to Disney's Animal Kingdom and the Margaritaville Resort, for those familiar with the area.

At the event, fans will get a chance to go up-close and personal with LEGO SMART Play Star Wars sets, the LEGO Group’s biggest innovation since the creation of the Minifigure.

LEGO SMART Play delivers open-ended screen-free physical play through responsive technology that reacts in real time—letting kids build, interact and create their own stories as their creations play back.

At the heart of this innovation is the LEGO SMART Brick, powered by a custom-made chip smaller than a standard LEGO stud and featuring more than 20 patented world firsts. Combined with LEGO SMART Tags and LEGO SMART Minifigures, these elements create responsive play experiences, all while remaining compatible with the existing LEGO System in Play.

Fans nationwide can visit their nearest LEGO store, where Brick Specialists will be on hand to demo LEGO SMART Play sets.

Our own Kyle Burbank previously saw a demo of the new technology at CES earlier this year when LEGO officially announced the Smart Play system.

We'll be on scene for the event at the Orlando area Wal-Mart, so stay tuned to Laughing Place for more coverage.

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