LEGO Releases Pre-Orders for New Winnie the Pooh and Piglet Building Sets

The new sets will have your wallets saying “oh, bother.”

LEGO is honoring the most iconic willy nilly silly old bear with brand new building sets inspired by Winnie the Pooh.

What’s Happening:

LEGO has plenty of sets perfect for Disney fans around the world.

But for those who love Winnie the Pooh, there are two new building sets you won’t wanna miss.

Now available for pre-order on LEGO’s website, you can honor two of the animated film and television series most popular characters.

While, of course, there is a new Winnie the Pooh set, fans of the timid Piglet will also be able to build the fan favorite character.

Piglet’s Birthday Fun, the more accessible of the two sets, is designed for builders aged 9 and up and consists of 544 pieces.

The set includes a Piglet figure as well as a larger Piglet and birthday cake building set.

You can pick up this set for $39.99.

For more advanced builders, the 1,399 piece Winnie the Pooh set may be more up your alley.

Recommended for those 18 and up, the set features Winnie the Pooh eating out of a large “hunny” pot with swarming bees.

The new advanced building set runs for $149.99.

Both items are expected to ship beginning March 1st, 2026.

Read More LEGO:

LEGO SMART Play in Action: My Demo Experience at CES 2026