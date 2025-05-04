"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Rebel Wilson, Holly Robinson Peete and More to Appear Week of May 5th

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of May 5th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of May 5th-9th:

Monday, May 5 David Spade ( Dand elio n ) Performance by Jordan Davis Special Mother’s Day Inbox

Tuesday, May 6 Nate Bargatze ( Big Dumb Eyes ) Adam Rodriguez ( Criminal Minds: Evolution ) Special Mother’s Day Inbox

Wednesday, May 7 Jim Gaffigan ( The Skinny ) Benjamin Bratt ( Andor ) Special Mother’s Day Inbox

Thursday, May 8 Rebel Wilson ( Juliet & Romeo ) “Shopping Day at Live " with Monica Mangin Dr. Yalda Safai (Tips about moms prioritizing themselves on Mother’s Day)

Special Mother’s Day Inbox

Friday, May 9 - “I Love Mom" Show on Live ! Holly Robinson Peete ( Hats Off to Love ) Mother’s Day Makeover! Performance by 98 Degrees Steve Patterson



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.