Loungefly Monsters University Backpack Disney Store

In this case, GPA stands for "Great Park Accessory!"

Even if you’re not planning on visiting a Disney location in the near future, you can bring some magic and charm along on your daily adventures with Disney accessories! This month, Loungefly is inviting guests to revisit the world of Pixar’s Monsters University as their latest mini backpack arrives at Disney Store.

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What’s Happening:

You don’t need to be heading to a Disney resort to add fun accessories to your wardrobe. Fans of Pixar’s Monsters University can gear up for summer travels with new designs from Loungefly.

Today, the lifestyle brand is introducing the Monsters University backpack at Disney Store, and it’s the perfect offering for recent graduates and Monsters lovers alike.

As always, the backpack features a roomy main compartment accessible with a zip top, convenient side pockets, and a front zip pouch.

The pattern consists of badges spotlighting characters like Mike, Sulley, and Randal. The “MU” logo is present along with cheerleading megaphones, footballs, helmets, pennants, and other school paraphernalia.

The Monsters University Loungefly Backpack will be available at Disney Store on April 13 and sells for $80.00.

Monsters University Loungefly Mini Backpack | Disney Store

Allover Monsters University print pattern

Includes Sulley, Mike Wazowski, Randall Boggs, Art, ''Squishy'' and ''MU'' insignia

Double zipper main compartment

Zip front compartment with embroidered ''MU'' collegiate block letters

Adjustable padded simulated leather grain and seatbelt shoulder straps

Top carry handle

Side slip pockets

Lined with Monsters University insignia print pattern

Approx. 10 1/2'' H x 9'' W x 4 1/2'' D

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

$15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+

When you Buy 2+ Free Star Wars Luggage Tag with your purchase of any Citizen watch. While supplies last.

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10

$20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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