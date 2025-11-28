High-Flying Merch: Macy's and Disney Release Items Inspired by the Thanksgiving Day Parade

It's a bird! it's a plane! No, it's Mickey Mouse!

In celebration of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the department store has teamed up with Disney to bring new merchandise to fans inspired by the high-flying fun of the annual tradition. 

What’s Happening:

  • Happy belated Thanksgiving!
  • Macy’s is celebrating the Thanksgiving Day Parade with special new merchandise.
  • The department store has partnered with Disney for the new magical collection.
  • The items are inspired by the parade’s signature high-flying balloon parade floats. 
  • Featuring designs inspired by Mickey & Friends, let’s take a look at the items:

Unisex Mickey & Friends NYC Parade Balloon Crewneck Sweatshirt Look ($54)

Mickey Mouse & Friends LED Light Parade Balloon Snow Globe ($69)

Minnie Mouse Parade Balloon Mug, 16 oz ($20)

Mickey Mouse Parade Balloon Mug, 16 oz ($20)

Mickey Mouse Parade Balloon Glass Ornament ($10)

Mickey Mouse Vintage 1934 Parade Balloon Photo Ornament ($20)

Men's Mickey Mouse & Friends Parade Balloon 2-Pair Sock Gift Set ($20)

Disney | Macy's Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Parade Balloon Mini Zippered Pouch ($78)

Minnie Mouse Parade Balloon Glass Ornament ($10)

Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Parade Balloon Poly Tab Journal ($19.99)

Kids Mickey Mouse & Friends Parade Balloon 5-Pc. Tabletop Dinner Set ($24.99)

Mickey Mouse Balloon Plush Toy 15" ($24.99)

Disney | Macy's Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse 3" Parade Balloon Pin ($20)

Minnie Mouse Balloon Plush Toy 15" ($24.99)

Disney | Macy's Minnie Mouse Balloon Pop! Vinyl Figure ($14.99)

  • Macy’s also released a collection of Disney merchandise back in October.
  • If these Thanksgiving Day gifts aren’t quite up your alley, the Minnie-inspired collection features adorable designs inspired by the Mouse’s impeccable style. 

