High-Flying Merch: Macy's and Disney Release Items Inspired by the Thanksgiving Day Parade

In celebration of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the department store has teamed up with Disney to bring new merchandise to fans inspired by the high-flying fun of the annual tradition.

What’s Happening:

Happy belated Thanksgiving!

Macy’s is celebrating the Thanksgiving Day Parade with special new merchandise.

The department store has partnered with Disney for the new magical collection.

The items are inspired by the parade’s signature high-flying balloon parade floats.

Featuring designs inspired by Mickey & Friends, let’s take a look at the items:

Macy’s also released a collection of Disney merchandise back in October.

If these Thanksgiving Day gifts aren’t quite up your alley, the Minnie-inspired collection features adorable designs inspired by the Mouse’s impeccable style.

Read More Merchandise: