High-Flying Merch: Macy's and Disney Release Items Inspired by the Thanksgiving Day Parade
It's a bird! it's a plane! No, it's Mickey Mouse!
In celebration of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the department store has teamed up with Disney to bring new merchandise to fans inspired by the high-flying fun of the annual tradition.
What’s Happening:
- Happy belated Thanksgiving!
- Macy’s is celebrating the Thanksgiving Day Parade with special new merchandise.
- The department store has partnered with Disney for the new magical collection.
- The items are inspired by the parade’s signature high-flying balloon parade floats.
- Featuring designs inspired by Mickey & Friends, let’s take a look at the items:
Unisex Mickey & Friends NYC Parade Balloon Crewneck Sweatshirt Look ($54)
Mickey Mouse & Friends LED Light Parade Balloon Snow Globe ($69)
Minnie Mouse Parade Balloon Mug, 16 oz ($20)
Mickey Mouse Parade Balloon Mug, 16 oz ($20)
Mickey Mouse Parade Balloon Glass Ornament ($10)
Mickey Mouse Vintage 1934 Parade Balloon Photo Ornament ($20)
Men's Mickey Mouse & Friends Parade Balloon 2-Pair Sock Gift Set ($20)
Disney | Macy's Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Parade Balloon Mini Zippered Pouch ($78)
Minnie Mouse Parade Balloon Glass Ornament ($10)
Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Parade Balloon Poly Tab Journal ($19.99)
Kids Mickey Mouse & Friends Parade Balloon 5-Pc. Tabletop Dinner Set ($24.99)
Mickey Mouse Balloon Plush Toy 15" ($24.99)
Disney | Macy's Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse 3" Parade Balloon Pin ($20)
Minnie Mouse Balloon Plush Toy 15" ($24.99)
Disney | Macy's Minnie Mouse Balloon Pop! Vinyl Figure ($14.99)
- Macy’s also released a collection of Disney merchandise back in October.
- If these Thanksgiving Day gifts aren’t quite up your alley, the Minnie-inspired collection features adorable designs inspired by the Mouse’s impeccable style.
