A Magical Shopping Experience Awaits! Save Up to 50% at Disney Store for Black Friday
We still have several hours until it's officially Black Friday, but Disney fans can already shop the awesome deals at Disney Store! Black Friday savings have been offered all week, but now the discounts are even greater, and shoppers can take up to 50% off sitewide with the code: BFRIDAY.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Your holiday shopping is always more fun on Black Friday, especially with all the great deals offered at stores and online. For the Disney fan, you don't want to miss the sales at Disney Store that feature discounts on:
- Accessories
- Apparel
- Collectibles
- Holiday
- Home Decor
- Toys
- Black Friday Savings are live now, and guests can save up to 50% on a wide range of products with an extra 25% off sitewide, plus Free Shipping on Orders of $85+ with the code: BFRIDAY
Accessories
Mickey Mouse Holiday Convertible Crossbody Bag by Lug | Disney Store
The Nightmare Before Christmas Slippers for Adults | Disney Store
Disney Fantasia x Pleasing L’Apprenti Sorcier Nail Polish Set | Disney Store
Apparel
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Faux Fur Animal Print Coat for Women | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Holiday Plaid Sweater for Men | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Ringer T-Shirt for Kids | Disney Store
Collectibles
Yensid Figure by Romero Britto – Fantasia 85th Anniversary | Disney Store
Baby Moana Water Globe by Enesco – Moana | Disney Store
Star Wars Electronic Dejarik Board Game – Galactic Archive Series | Disney Store
Holiday
Santa Jack Skellington Christmas Tree Pick Set by Department 56 – The Nightmare Before Christmas | Disney Store
Santa Mickey and Minnie Mouse in Sleigh Holiday Ornament | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Cookie Stamp Set | Disney Store
Home Decor
Mickey Mouse Icon Woven Blanket | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Cookie Jar – Steamboat Willie | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Light-Up Holiday Wreath | Disney Store
Toys
Rapunzel Classic Doll Gift Set – Tangled – 11 1/2'' | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck Playhouse Set | Disney Store
Cars Light-Up Pullback Die Cast Set | Disney Store
Free Gift with Purchase
Free Limited Edition Holiday Poster with any Citizen watch purchase. While supplies last.
Cinderella 75th Anniversary Watch and Pin Set by Citizen – Limited Edition | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Travel Watch Set by Citizen – Limited Edition – Exclusive | Disney Store
Coco Watch for Adults by Citizen | Disney Store
Free Mickey Mouse 2025 Limited Edition Ornament by Lenox | Receive a free hand-painted porcelain ornament with your $250+ purchase of Pandora items. While supplies last.
Minnie Mouse Snowflake Dangle Charm by Pandora – Disney Parks | Disney Store
Enchanted Rose Ring by Pandora – Beauty and the Beast | Disney Store
Fantasyland Castle Shooting Star Snake Chain Bracelet by Pandora – Disney Parks | Disney Store
Ultimate Toy Drive - Supporting Toys for Tots
Everyone is in full-on holiday mode and that means Disney Store’s Ultimate Toy Drive is on now! Disney is continuing their longtime support of Toys for Tots by inviting fans to join in and help share the magic with others. Fans can donate through December 24th!
Give the Gift of Magic to a Child in Need. Join Disney Store's Ultimate Toy Drive to Support Toys for Tots!
Other Deals at Disney Store
- Guests can also pick up the following plush, accessories, and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- $25 Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Throw Blanket
- $22 Mickey Mouse Snowman Holiday Ear Headband
- $22 Santa Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Holiday Snowglobe
- $22 Mickey and Minnie Mouse ''Happy Holidays'' Tote Bag
- $16 Mickey Mouse Holiday Plush and Minnie Mouse Holiday Plush
- $16 Santa Mickey and Minnie Mouse ''Happy Holidays 2025'' Glass Ornament
- Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!
- $20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
- $20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
- $5 Personalization | Orig $10.95
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!