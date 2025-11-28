A Magical Shopping Experience Awaits! Save Up to 50% at Disney Store for Black Friday

In need of Disney gifts? Don't miss this deal! Take an Extra 25% Off plus Free Shipping on $85+ with the code BFRIDAY

We still have several hours until it's officially Black Friday, but Disney fans can already shop the awesome deals at Disney Store! Black Friday savings have been offered all week, but now the discounts are even greater, and shoppers can take up to 50% off sitewide with the code: BFRIDAY.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Your holiday shopping is always more fun on Black Friday, especially with all the great deals offered at stores and online. For the Disney fan, you don't want to miss the sales at Disney Store that feature discounts on: Accessories Apparel Collectibles Holiday Home Decor Toys

Black Friday Savings are live now, and guests can save up to 50% on a wide range of products with an extra 25% off sitewide, plus Free Shipping on Orders of $85+ with the code: BFRIDAY

Accessories

Mickey Mouse Holiday Convertible Crossbody Bag by Lug | Disney Store

The Nightmare Before Christmas Slippers for Adults | Disney Store

Disney Fantasia x Pleasing L’Apprenti Sorcier Nail Polish Set | Disney Store

Apparel

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Faux Fur Animal Print Coat for Women | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Holiday Plaid Sweater for Men | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Ringer T-Shirt for Kids | Disney Store

Collectibles

Yensid Figure by Romero Britto – Fantasia 85th Anniversary | Disney Store

Baby Moana Water Globe by Enesco – Moana | Disney Store

Star Wars Electronic Dejarik Board Game – Galactic Archive Series | Disney Store

Holiday

Santa Jack Skellington Christmas Tree Pick Set by Department 56 – The Nightmare Before Christmas | Disney Store

Santa Mickey and Minnie Mouse in Sleigh Holiday Ornament | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Cookie Stamp Set | Disney Store

Home Decor

Mickey Mouse Icon Woven Blanket | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Cookie Jar – Steamboat Willie | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Light-Up Holiday Wreath | Disney Store

Toys

Rapunzel Classic Doll Gift Set – Tangled – 11 1/2'' | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck Playhouse Set | Disney Store

Cars Light-Up Pullback Die Cast Set | Disney Store

Free Gift with Purchase

Free Limited Edition Holiday Poster with any Citizen watch purchase. While supplies last.

Cinderella 75th Anniversary Watch and Pin Set by Citizen – Limited Edition | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Travel Watch Set by Citizen – Limited Edition – Exclusive | Disney Store

Coco Watch for Adults by Citizen | Disney Store

Free Mickey Mouse 2025 Limited Edition Ornament by Lenox | Receive a free hand-painted porcelain ornament with your $250+ purchase of Pandora items. While supplies last.

Minnie Mouse Snowflake Dangle Charm by Pandora – Disney Parks | Disney Store

Enchanted Rose Ring by Pandora – Beauty and the Beast | Disney Store

Fantasyland Castle Shooting Star Snake Chain Bracelet by Pandora – Disney Parks | Disney Store

Ultimate Toy Drive - Supporting Toys for Tots

Everyone is in full-on holiday mode and that means Disney Store’s Ultimate Toy Drive is on now! Disney is continuing their longtime support of Toys for Tots by inviting fans to join in and help share the magic with others. Fans can donate through December 24th!

Give the Gift of Magic to a Child in Need. Join Disney Store's Ultimate Toy Drive to Support Toys for Tots!

Other Deals at Disney Store

$5 Personalization | Orig $10.95

