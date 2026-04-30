Fan-Favorite Madhappy Collection Makes Its Disney Store Debut

We're kinda emotional about this one.

LA-based fashion brand Madhappy has been supplying fashion lovers with cool, casual, and comfy apparel since 2017. Last year, they teamed up with Disney for a clothing collaboration, and at long last, a selection of the most popular styles just arrived at Disney Store.

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What’s Happening:

When Disney and Madhappy announced their first collab last fall, fans were anxious to add the collection to their wardrobes which featured such comfy styles as hoodies, shorts, tees, and baseball caps. Now the assortment of apparel is available at Disney Store.

Classic characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Tinker Bell, Cinderella, Jasmine, and others are featured across the lineup of styles with “Madhappy” branding and their signature hoodie stitching.

The Madhappy x Disney Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $75.00-$275.00.

T Shirts

Minnie Mouse T-Shirt for Women by Madhappy | Disney Store

Disney Princess T-Shirt for Women by Madhappy | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Shrunken T-Shirt for Women by Madhappy | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse T-Shirt for Women by Madhappy | Disney Store

Tinker Bell T-Shirt for Women by Madhappy – Peter Pan | Disney Store

Sweaters

Minnie Mouse Cardigan Sweater for Women by Madhappy | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Cardigan Sweater for Women by Madhappy | Disney Store

Hoodies

Minnie Mouse Pullover Hoodie for Women by Madhappy | Disney Store

Disney Princess Pullover Hoodie for Women by Madhappy | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Pullover Hoodie for Women by Madhappy | Disney Store

Tinker Bell Pullover Hoodie for Women by Madhappy – Peter Pan | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Zip Hoodie for Women by Madhappy | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends Pullover Hoodie for Women by Madhappy | Disney Store

Pants

Mickey Mouse and Friends Sweatpants for Women by Madhappy | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Sweatpants for Women by Madhappy | Disney Store

Tinker Bell Sweatpants for Women by Madhappy – Peter Pan | Disney Store

Disney Princess Sweatpants for Women by Madhappy | Disney Store

Hats

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Baseball Cap for Adults by Madhappy | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Bowtie Baseball Cap for Adults by Madhappy | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Bowtie Baseball Cap for Adults by Madhappy | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10

$20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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