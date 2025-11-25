Disney Announces Collaboration with Madhappy Clothing Brand Across Two Collections This Holiday Season

Disney fans who checked out the company's Formula 1 activations this past weekend may have caught a tease of the forthcoming collaboration between Disney Products and the Madhappy fashion brand, and now we've got more details and images of the two collections coming from that partnership.

What's happening:

First teased this past weekend at Disney's Formula 1 activations, Disney Products has announced a collaboration with the Los Angeles-based clothing and lifestyle company Madhappy.

This team-up will see two collections released ahead of the 2025 holiday season "Inspired by Disney’s timeless storytelling through their beloved characters, and reimagined through Madhappy’s lens of optimism."

The first collection will be released this coming Friday, November 28th via Madhappy's official website and will feature 20 items including including knitwear, accessories, fleece, tees, and hats. You can see images below.

The second collection will be released on Monday, December 1st (also via Madhappy's official website) and will include 17 pieces such as fleece, tees, and accessories.

In addition to the apparel, Madhappy has created two special edition beverages-- Toasted Marshmallow Latté with Mickey Mouse and Chocolate Cherry Matcha Latté with Minnie Mouse-- which will be available exclusivley at Madhappy's Pantry cafe within its West Hollywood, California and New York City stores beginning Friday, November 28th for a limited time.

The two Disney-inspired collections will also be available for purchase at Madhappy's stores.

More Disney Apparel: