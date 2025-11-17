UNIQLO Adds Disney Magic with New RE.UNIQLO Embroidery Options

UNIQLO is letting fans stitch a little Disney magic into their wardrobe!
by |
Tags: , , ,

If you’ve ever wished your clothes had a little more Disney magic, your moment has arrived. UNIQLO is introducing a new series of exclusive Disney embroidery options at its RE.UNIQLO STUDIO, inviting fans to personalize their style with iconic character touches.


ZZ0


What’s Happening:

  • Disney fans and DIY lovers are getting a charming new way to personalize their style. UNIQLO has announced that its RE.UNIQLO STUDIO repair and remake service will debut a new lineup of exclusive Disney embroidery designs, giving shoppers the chance to add iconic characters directly onto their favorite apparel. 
  • The collection arrives on November 18, which is also the birthday of Mickey and Minnie Mouse.
  • UNIQLO’s RE.UNIQLO STUDIO, launched in 2022, focuses on repairing, refreshing, and personalizing UNIQLO garments to extend their life and reduce waste. 

  • Now, in addition to the studio’s existing library of embroidery options, guests can choose from eight Disney-inspired designs, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and their classic silhouettes are each available in two color palettes. 

  • For $15, customers can transform a longtime favorite or a brand-new purchase into a one-of-a-kind keepsake.
    • The service applies to UNIQLO items purchased previously or on the same day, excluding collaboration products.)
  • With this expansion, UNIQLO aims to celebrate creativity, self-expression, and the enduring charm of Disney characters, all while encouraging more sustainable habits through repair and reuse.
  • This service is offered exclusively at RE.UNIQLO STUDIO locations:
    • SoHo (New York, NY)
    • 5th Avenue (New York, NY)
    • Disney Springs (Orlando, FL)
    • Memorial City (Houston, TX)
    • Galleria Dallas (Dallas, TX)
    • Westfield UTC (San Diego, CA)
    • Westfield Valley Fair Mall (San Jose, CA)

More Disney Merchandise News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com