UNIQLO Adds Disney Magic with New RE.UNIQLO Embroidery Options
UNIQLO is letting fans stitch a little Disney magic into their wardrobe!
If you’ve ever wished your clothes had a little more Disney magic, your moment has arrived. UNIQLO is introducing a new series of exclusive Disney embroidery options at its RE.UNIQLO STUDIO, inviting fans to personalize their style with iconic character touches.
What’s Happening:
- Disney fans and DIY lovers are getting a charming new way to personalize their style. UNIQLO has announced that its RE.UNIQLO STUDIO repair and remake service will debut a new lineup of exclusive Disney embroidery designs, giving shoppers the chance to add iconic characters directly onto their favorite apparel.
- The collection arrives on November 18, which is also the birthday of Mickey and Minnie Mouse.
- UNIQLO’s RE.UNIQLO STUDIO, launched in 2022, focuses on repairing, refreshing, and personalizing UNIQLO garments to extend their life and reduce waste.
- Now, in addition to the studio’s existing library of embroidery options, guests can choose from eight Disney-inspired designs, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and their classic silhouettes are each available in two color palettes.
- For $15, customers can transform a longtime favorite or a brand-new purchase into a one-of-a-kind keepsake.
- The service applies to UNIQLO items purchased previously or on the same day, excluding collaboration products.)
- With this expansion, UNIQLO aims to celebrate creativity, self-expression, and the enduring charm of Disney characters, all while encouraging more sustainable habits through repair and reuse.
- This service is offered exclusively at RE.UNIQLO STUDIO locations:
- SoHo (New York, NY)
- 5th Avenue (New York, NY)
- Disney Springs (Orlando, FL)
- Memorial City (Houston, TX)
- Galleria Dallas (Dallas, TX)
- Westfield UTC (San Diego, CA)
- Westfield Valley Fair Mall (San Jose, CA)
