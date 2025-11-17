UNIQLO Adds Disney Magic with New RE.UNIQLO Embroidery Options

UNIQLO is letting fans stitch a little Disney magic into their wardrobe!

If you’ve ever wished your clothes had a little more Disney magic, your moment has arrived. UNIQLO is introducing a new series of exclusive Disney embroidery options at its RE.UNIQLO STUDIO, inviting fans to personalize their style with iconic character touches.









What’s Happening:

Disney fans and DIY lovers are getting a charming new way to personalize their style. UNIQLO has announced that its RE.UNIQLO STUDIO repair and remake service will debut a new lineup of exclusive Disney embroidery designs, giving shoppers the chance to add iconic characters directly onto their favorite apparel.

The collection arrives on November 18, which is also the birthday of Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

UNIQLO’s RE.UNIQLO STUDIO, launched in 2022, focuses on repairing, refreshing, and personalizing UNIQLO garments to extend their life and reduce waste.

Now, in addition to the studio’s existing library of embroidery options, guests can choose from eight Disney-inspired designs, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and their classic silhouettes are each available in two color palettes.

For $15, customers can transform a longtime favorite or a brand-new purchase into a one-of-a-kind keepsake. The service applies to UNIQLO items purchased previously or on the same day, excluding collaboration products.)



With this expansion, UNIQLO aims to celebrate creativity, self-expression, and the enduring charm of Disney characters, all while encouraging more sustainable habits through repair and reuse.

This service is offered exclusively at RE.UNIQLO STUDIO locations: SoHo (New York, NY) 5th Avenue (New York, NY) Disney Springs (Orlando, FL) Memorial City (Houston, TX) Galleria Dallas (Dallas, TX) Westfield UTC (San Diego, CA) Westfield Valley Fair Mall (San Jose, CA)



