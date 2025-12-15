Upcoming Marvel Legends Figures Include Blade and X-23 From "Deadpool & Wolverine" and an Iron Man Harnessing the Power of Love

Several New "Deadpool & Wolverine" figures are joined by more X-Men and Spider-Man characters, representing both the cool and the goofy.

The latest Hasbro Marvel Legends Fanstream has revealed several new Deadpool & Wolverine-based characters are on the way, including much-desired figures for Blade and X-23, along with other characters culled from throughout Marvel comic book and movie history.

The Marvel Legends Fanstream focused on a number of new figures, pulled from the history of Hulk, X-Men, Spider-Man, Ghost Rider and more. But one notably large batch of figures was announced for Deadpool & Wolverine, with seven new figures on the way from that huge hit film. Previously, only the title characters were given Marvel Legends figures, but this new batch adds several prominent supporting players, along with new variations on Deadpool and Wolverine themselves, including a masked version of Wolverine in his yellow and blue outfit and a new figure of him in the brown costume briefly seen in the film, inspired by one of his most popular comic book looks.

Along with the first figure for the movie's villain, Cassandra Nova, are figures for X-23 and Blade, two of the surprise characters in Deadpool & Wolverine. This is the first time Dafne Keen's X-23 is getting a Marvel Legends action figure (no Hasbro figures we made for 2017's Logan, when she first played the role). Meanwhile this is the first Marvel Legends figure of Wesley Snipes as Blade in 22 years, with the last time it occurred being back when the long defunct Toy Biz was still producing the brand prior to it moving to Marvel.

Of course now we're left to wonder if figures are coming down the line for the Deadpool & Wolverine versions of Gambit (Channing Tatum), Elektra (Jennifer Garner) and Human Torch (Chris Evans).

Below are all the details for the figures announced today.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES WOLVERINE

(HASBRO | Ages 14 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 | Pre-Order on December 16 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Spring 2026)

A broken and shame-fueled Logan reluctantly joins Deadpool's side to fight for their survival -- and a shot at redemption. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with this Hasbro Marvel Legends Wolverine action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Wolverine figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 3 accessories, including an alternate head and alternate hands to display with or without claws. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine movie-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability).

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES WOLVERINE (BROWN SUIT)

(HASBRO | Ages 14 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 | Pre-Order on December 16 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Spring 2026)

While universe-hopping, Deadpool’s delighted to find a Wolverine variant who is wearing the classic brown and tan suit, until he realizes he’s stepped right in the middle of a brutal face-off with the Hulk.

Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with this Hasbro Marvel Legends Wolverine action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's Brown Suit variation in Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine. The Wolverine (Brown Suit) figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including an alternate mask, neck piece, and alternate hands to display with or without claws. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine movie-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability).

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S BLADE

(HASBRO | Ages 14 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 | Pre-Order on December 16 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Spring 2026)

As a formidable founding member of The Resistance, the vampire hunter Blade is thrust back into action after decades hidden away. His goal? Getting the ending he deserves. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with this Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Blade action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine.

This Marvel's Blade figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. The Marvel action figure set comes with 7 accessories, including an alternate head, 2 pairs of sunglasses, set of alternate hands, knife accessory, and blaster. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine movie-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability).

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES X-23

(HASBRO | Ages 14 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 | Pre-Order on December 16 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Spring 2026)

Now all grown up, X-23/Laura is shocked to see Logan, the father-figure she had buried. Her bond with him rekindled, she’ll fight side-by-side with the “worst” Wolverine to help him and Deadpool. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with this Hasbro Marvel Legends X-23 action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine.

This X-23 figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. The Marvel action figure set comes with 6 accessories, including alternate head and hands to display her with or without claws and sunglasses. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine movie-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability).

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES COWBOYPOOL

(HASBRO | Ages 14 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 | Pre-Order on December 16 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Spring 2026)

Cowboypool works for Cassandra Nova and makes sure the bosslady don’t get any disturbances as she tries to destroy the heck out of every timeline. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with this Hasbro Marvel Legends Cowboypool action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Cowboypool figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 7 accessories, including alternate hands and pistol accessories. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine movie-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability).

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES CASSANDRA NOVA

(HASBRO | Ages 14 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 | Pre-Order on December 16 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Spring 2026)

The twin sister of Charles Xavier, Cassandra Nova was banished by the Time Variance Authority. Now she’s a “megalomaniacal psychopath hellbent on domination and pain.” Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with this Hasbro Marvel Legends Cassandra Nova action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Cassandra Nova figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 3 accessories, including alternate hands a Mr. Paradox alternate head. Head features hands phase FX and can be attached to another Marvel Legends figure and posed as though Cassandra is using telekinetic powers to reach her hand through his head. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine movie-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability).

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES DOGPOOL AND DEADPOOL

(HASBRO | Ages 14 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $39.99 | Pre-Order on January 29 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Spring 2026)

Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with this Hasbro Marvel Legends Deadpool and Dogpool action figures! These collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figures are detailed to look like the characters' appearances in Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Deadpool figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. The Dogpool figure is non-articulated, but still delightful. This Marvel action figure set comes with 17 accessories, including multiple sets of alternate hands (Hulk, what are you doing here!?) and some of Deadpool's favorite weapons. Also includes Wolverine skeleton piece accessories inspired by the iconic opening scene of the movie. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine movie-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability).

The rest of the newly announced figures are included below. Standouts include a new version of Ghost Rider and his motorcycle, one of Spider-Man's most amusingly goofy villains, and an X-Men two-packed pulled from the Astonishing X-Men comic book series.

There's also an unusual new "I Love You 3000" Iron Man figure meant as a gift for a loved one, that comes complete with a rose! Strangely, its "Spring 2026" release window seems to indicate it likely won't be out in time for Valentine's Day though.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GHOST RIDER JOHNNY BLAZE WITH MOTORCYCLE

(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $55.99 | Pre-Orders will be available in January 2026 (exact timing TBD) on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Spring 2026)

Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Ghost Rider figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel action figure is detailed to look like the character Johnny Blaze from Marvel's Ghost Rider comics. The Ghost Rider action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs.

This action figure set comes with 7 pieces: alternate flaming skull, 3 alternate hands, chain, and Ghost Rider’s iconic fiery-red motorcycle with flame detail. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Pose Ghost Rider tearing down the highway on his motorcycle or exacting fiery vengeance and reimagine Ghost Rider comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability).

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL’S GRIZZLY

(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $39.99 | Pre-Order on January 15 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Spring 2026)

Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel’s Grizzly figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel action figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Spider-Man comics. The Marvel’s Grizzly action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs.

This action figure set comes with 7 accessories: alternate bear head with articulated jaw, 2 stacks of gold bars, loose gold bar, money bag, and 2 alternate claws. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Pose Marvel’s Grizzly mid-heist or use the alternate head for a fully-articulated bear hero or villain and reimagine Spider-Man comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability).

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES I LOVE YOU 3000 IRON MAN

(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $34.99 | Pre-Order on December 18 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Spring 2026)

Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with this Hasbro Marvel Legends I Love You 3000 Iron Man action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' films with a unique heart-themed design. The figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs.

This set comes with 5 accessories to accompany the pink heart-theme design, including alternate hands, blast FX, and a rose. Reimagine movie-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures, Marvel toys, and collectibles. Makes a super Valentine's Day gift or birthday present for parents, kids, spouses, and collectors!

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES X-MEN KITTY PRYDE & MARVEL’S COLOSSUS

(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $55.99 | Pre-Order on January 8 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Spring 2026)

Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends X-Men Kitty Pryde & Marvel’s Colossus Two-Pack figure set! These collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figures are detailed to look like the characters from Marvel's Astonishing X-Men comics. The Kitty Pryde and Marvel’s Colossus action figures are fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs.

This Marvel action figure set comes with 7 accessories: 2 alternate hands, alternate head, and dragon companion Lockheed for Kitty Pryde and and 2 alternate hands and alternate rage head for Colossus. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability).

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL’S ABOMINATION

(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $46.99 | Pre-Order on January 22 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Spring 2026)

Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel’s Abomination figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel action figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Hulk comics. The Marvel’s Abomination action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs.

This action figure set comes with 2 accessories: 2 alternate heads modeled after his different depictions in Hulk comics through the ages. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Pose Marvel’s Abomination and reimagine Hulk comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability).

Lastly, Hasbro revealed new details on some upcoming figures that were first announced at the recent XXXP25 Brazil convention, including a re-release of the Andrew Garfield version of Spider-Man from Spider-Man: No Way Home, albeit without the alternate unmasked face.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RED SHE-HULK

(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 | Pre-Orders now available on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Spring 2026)

Manipulated by her father and enemies of the Hulk, Betty Ross Banner undergoes her own Gamma conversion letting her rage transform her into Red She-Hulk. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Red She-Hulk figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Hulk comics. The Red She-Hulk action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs.

This action figure set comes with 7 accessories, including alternate head, 4 alternate hands, and 2 sai. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Pose Red She-Hulk burning with rage and fury and reimagine Hulk comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability).

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN

(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 | Pre-Orders now available on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Spring 2026)

No matter what evil rises, The Amazing Spider-Man will summon the courage to defeat it; for with great power comes great responsibility. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Spider-Man action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Amazing Spider-Man figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs.

This Marvel action figure set comes with 2 alternate hand accessories. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine movie-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures, toys, and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability).

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL’S LIZARD

(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $39.99 | Pre-Orders now available on Amazon; available Spring 2026)

Primal drums and dark rituals fuel the transformation of Dr. Curt Connors into the Lizard sending him on the hunt to torment Spider-Man. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel’s Lizard figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel action figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Spider-Man comics. Marvel’s Lizard action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs.

This action figure set comes with 2 accessories: alternate head and segmented tail with 3 articulation points. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Pose Marvel’s Lizard on the hunt and reimagine Spider-Man comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability).