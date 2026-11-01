Marvel Legends “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” Spider-Man vs. Rhino Figure Set Available Now from Hasbro Pulse
The two figure pack also includes nearly a dozen accessories.
Hasbro Pulse has debuted a new set of collectible figures inspired by Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.
What’s Happening:
- In January of 2025, Marvel invited fans into a gorgeously animated Peter Parker origin story aptly named Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.
- Serving as an alternate-universe Spider-Man origin story that showrunner Jeff Trammel describes as "one universe over", the series was critically adored, earning a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.
- Now, thanks to Hasbro Pulse, fans can take home a special set of collectible figures inspired by the series.
- A part of the Marvel Legends Series, the set features two highly articulated 6” scale figures inspired by Spider-Man and Rhino.
- In addition to the two figures, fans will also find 11 different accessories, including alt heads, alt hands, and web effects.
- The figures maintain the series’ comic book style animation both with the figures and packaging.
- Available now on Hasbro Pulse, you can grab this set for $64.99.
- While you wait for your new collectibles to arrive, make sure you check out Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on Disney+!
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