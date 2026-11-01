Marvel Legends “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” Spider-Man vs. Rhino Figure Set Available Now from Hasbro Pulse

The two figure pack also includes nearly a dozen accessories.

Hasbro Pulse has debuted a new set of collectible figures inspired by Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

What’s Happening:

In January of 2025, Marvel invited fans into a gorgeously animated Peter Parker origin story aptly named Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Serving as an alternate-universe Spider-Man origin story that showrunner Jeff Trammel describes as "one universe over", the series was critically adored, earning a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Now, thanks to Hasbro Pulse, fans can take home a special set of collectible figures inspired by the series.

A part of the Marvel Legends Series, the set features two highly articulated 6” scale figures inspired by Spider-Man and Rhino.

In addition to the two figures, fans will also find 11 different accessories, including alt heads, alt hands, and web effects.

The figures maintain the series’ comic book style animation both with the figures and packaging.

Available now on Hasbro Pulse, you can grab this set for $64.99.

While you wait for your new collectibles to arrive, make sure you check out Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on Disney+!

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