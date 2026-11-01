Marvel Legends “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” Spider-Man vs. Rhino Figure Set Available Now from Hasbro Pulse

The two figure pack also includes nearly a dozen accessories.

Hasbro Pulse has debuted a new set of collectible figures inspired by Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

What’s Happening:

  • In January of 2025, Marvel invited fans into a gorgeously animated Peter Parker origin story aptly named Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
  • Serving as an alternate-universe Spider-Man origin story that showrunner Jeff Trammel describes as "one universe over", the series was critically adored, earning a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. 
  • Now, thanks to Hasbro Pulse, fans can take home a special set of collectible figures inspired by the series. 
  • A part of the Marvel Legends Series, the set features two highly articulated 6” scale figures inspired by Spider-Man and Rhino. 

  • In addition to the two figures, fans will also find 11 different accessories, including alt heads, alt hands, and web effects. 

  • The figures maintain the series’ comic book style animation both with the figures and packaging. 

  • Available now on Hasbro Pulse, you can grab this set for $64.99. 
  • While you wait for your new collectibles to arrive, make sure you check out Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on Disney+!

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is a roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the Parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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