Marvel Announces New "Unwrap the Universe" Superhero Merchandise Campaign for 2025 Holiday Season

Avengers, assemble all the toys underneath the tree!

With Halloween taking place tomorrow, the 2025 holiday season is right around the corner. And that means it's time to check out some new Marvel superhero-themed merchandise courtesy of a new campaign called "Unwrap the Universe" from Disney Products.

What's happening:

  • Marvel and Disney Products have announced their new "Unwrap the Universe" merchandise campaign for the 2025 holiday season.
  • Let's take a look at some of the very fun items included in the campaign below.
  • First up we've got holiday-themed X-Men bobbleheads from Funko Pop! Vinyl: there's Jean Grey, Storm, and Rogue ($15.90 each).

  • Also from Funko Pop! Vinyl, there are two characters from the Marvel Rivals video game: Super Galacta ($24.99) and Doctor Doom ($14.99).

  • The new beat-'em-up video game Marvel Cosmic Invasion ($29.99) from Dotemu will be released on Monday, December 1st for Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X.

Of course there's always more where that came from when it comes to mighty Marvel merchandise, so stay tuned as the holiday season approaches for additional updates to "Unwrap the Universe!"

Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
