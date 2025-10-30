Marvel Announces New "Unwrap the Universe" Superhero Merchandise Campaign for 2025 Holiday Season

With Halloween taking place tomorrow, the 2025 holiday season is right around the corner. And that means it's time to check out some new Marvel superhero-themed merchandise courtesy of a new campaign called "Unwrap the Universe" from Disney Products.

What's happening:

Marvel and Disney Products have announced their new "Unwrap the Universe" merchandise campaign for the 2025 holiday season.

Let's take a look at some of the very fun items included in the campaign below.

First up we've got holiday-themed X-Men bobbleheads from Funko Pop! Vinyl: there's Jean Grey, Storm, and Rogue ($15.90 each).

Also from Funko Pop! Vinyl, there are two characters from the Marvel Rivals video game: Super Galacta ($24.99) and Doctor Doom ($14.99).

The last two items from Funko Pop! Vinyl are City Sounds Suit Miles Morales ($14.99) from the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 video game and Deadpool Parody ($14.99).

From Igloo Books we have a Marvel Spidey and his Amazing Friends- Advent Calendar ($31.99), which includes 24 mini storybooks.

The new beat-'em-up video game Marvel Cosmic Invasion ($29.99) from Dotemu will be released on Monday, December 1st for Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X.

For younger superhero fans, our friends at Hasbro have released the new Marvel Spidey and his Amazing Friends Water-Webs Webs Ahoy Bubble Pirate Ship ($49.99), which includes poseable Spidey and Green Goblin figures.

Of course there's always more where that came from when it comes to mighty Marvel merchandise, so stay tuned as the holiday season approaches for additional updates to "Unwrap the Universe!"