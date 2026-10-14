McDonald's Confirm New Disney Villains Boo Buckets Are Coming Soon
This year's buckets will feature some fearsome familiar faces.
McDonald's is once more bringing back their popular Boo Buckets for Halloween, but with the notable inclusion of Disney Villains to this year's five buckets.
What's Happening:
- McDonald's has confirmed news that leaked earlier this week that they are doing a Disney Villains line of Boo Buckets Happy Meals this year.
- In a video posted to Instagram on McDonald's official Happy Meal account, just the eyes are shown of five different characters, matching the leaks that the Boo Buckets would be focused on:
- Ursula (the purple bucket)
- Maleficent (green)
- Scar (orange)
- Jafar (red)
- Cruella de Vil (white)
- The annual Halloween-themed Boo Buckets were first launched at McDonald's in 1986, with three different orange-colored pumpkin variations, before the 1989 lineup introduced the most familiar trio, consisting of an orange-colored pumpkin bucket, green-colored witch bucket, and white-colored ghost bucket.
- The Boo Buckets went on hiatus in 2016, but returned in 2022 with a new version of the central pumpkin/witch/ghost trio, while subsequent years have brought in new colors and variations and an increase in number up to four or five different possibilities.
- However, involving an outside IP is new terrain for Boo Buckets, with the Disney Villains obviously making for an especially enticing tie-in for many.
- The Disney Villains Happy Meal Boo Buckets will be available beginning October 20 at McDonald's locations.
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