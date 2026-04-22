Bring on the Pink! Charming Minnie Mouse Spirit Jersey Debuts at Disney Store

If Minnie is your favorite classic character, you're going to love this Spirit Jersey

You can always find something fun and fashionable at Disney Store including styles that are Minnie Mouse approved! Our favorite fashionista is starring on a new Spirit Jersey that’s debuting at Disney Store this week with an emphasis on a pretty pink color scheme.

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What’s Happening:

You can never have too many Spirit Jersey tops, and if Minnie Mouse is featured on the design, it’s impossible to resist!

This spring, add some color and Minnie Mouse vibes to your wardrobe with the latest Spirit Jersey release at Disney Store.

The shirt offers a soft pink background (perfect for outdoor adventures), and large, colorful letters on the back that read “MINNIE.” Minnie herself stands in for the first “I” and the other letters are a mix of white, red, pink, and purple with a variety of textures like sequins, felt, and microfiber.

The Minnie Mouse Spirit Jersey will be available now at Disney Store and sells for $89.99.

Minnie Mouse Spirit Jersey® for Adults | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10

$20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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