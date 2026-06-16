Join Cakeworthy in Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of "Muppet Treasure Island"
Milestone anniversaries happen all the time for the Walt Disney Company, and one of the titles celebrating a major milestone is Muppet Treasure Island! On hand to help commemorate the occasion is fashion brand, Cakeworthy, who’s got a new collection featuring the main cast of the classic film.
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What’s Happening:
- It’s not every day that your 30th birthday comes around, so when it finally does, you should make it a big deal! This year sees Muppet Treasure Island celebrating the big 3-0, and Cakeworthy is joining the fun with new apparel that fans will love.
- Kermit, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Rizzo, and Sam Eagle are the main stars of this collection, appearing on styles like a Pullover Sweatshirt and Quote T-Shirt.
- The sweatshirt features a simple black background, with the movie title and the ensemble image of the cast.
- For added fun, the T-Shirt has a cast image from the Crow's Nest on the front, while the back includes the quote, ''And this is supposed to be a kid's movie!''
- The Cakeworthy Muppet Treasure Island collection is available now at Disney Store, and prices range from $34.99 to $64.99.
Muppet Treasure Island 30th Anniversary Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults by Cakeworthy | Disney Store
Muppet Treasure Island 30th Anniversary T-Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Up to 30% Off Swim Essentials | Select Styles
- 25% Off Citizen | Select Styles
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $25 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Mouse Fruit Stand Picnic Blanket
- $12 Leroy & Stitch Beach Towel with Any $25 Purchase
- $20 Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Beach Towel with Any $25 Purchase
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!