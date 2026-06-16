Join Cakeworthy in Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of "Muppet Treasure Island"

This fun Muppet-themed apparel is now at Disney Store!

Milestone anniversaries happen all the time for the Walt Disney Company, and one of the titles celebrating a major milestone is Muppet Treasure Island! On hand to help commemorate the occasion is fashion brand, Cakeworthy, who’s got a new collection featuring the main cast of the classic film.

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What’s Happening:

It’s not every day that your 30th birthday comes around, so when it finally does, you should make it a big deal! This year sees Muppet Treasure Island celebrating the big 3-0, and Cakeworthy is joining the fun with new apparel that fans will love.

Kermit, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Rizzo, and Sam Eagle are the main stars of this collection, appearing on styles like a Pullover Sweatshirt and Quote T-Shirt.

The sweatshirt features a simple black background, with the movie title and the ensemble image of the cast.

For added fun, the T-Shirt has a cast image from the Crow's Nest on the front, while the back includes the quote, ''And this is supposed to be a kid's movie!''

The Cakeworthy Muppet Treasure Island collection is available now at Disney Store, and prices range from $34.99 to $64.99.

Muppet Treasure Island 30th Anniversary Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults by Cakeworthy | Disney Store

Muppet Treasure Island 30th Anniversary T-Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy | Disney Store

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Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

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