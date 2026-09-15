"Muppets Haunted Mansion" Celebrates 5 Years With New Mickey’s of Glendale Collection

Mickey’s of Glendale is celebrating five years of Muppets Haunted Mansion with limited-edition pins, T-shirts, and collectible drinkware.

The ghosts, ghouls, and Muppets are coming together once again as Muppets Haunted Mansion celebrates its fifth anniversary with a limited-edition merchandise collection from Mickey’s of Glendale.

Fans looking to commemorate the spooky milestone can now shop the special collection online, featuring a selection of merchandise inspired by the beloved Disney+ Halloween special. The lineup gives Muppets fans several ways to celebrate the five-year anniversary of the special.

The collection is available to shop online through Mickey’s of Glendale, giving fans an opportunity to pick up the anniversary merchandise without needing to visit the Walt Disney Imagineering campus in Glendale. The merchandise is available while supplies last, so fans interested in adding the commemorative pieces to their collections may want to shop sooner rather than later. Shipping is also currently available to U.S. residents only, so international fans will not be able to have the collection shipped directly through the online offering.

Muppets Haunted Mansion Kermit the Frog Slider Pin - $29.95

Muppets Haunted Mansion Madame Pigota Slider Pin - $29.95

Muppets Haunted Mansion Uncle Deadly Slider Pin - $29.95

Muppets Haunted Mansion Gauzey the Hatbox Bear Slider Pin - $29.95

Muppets Haunted Mansion Gonzo The Great & Pepé Slider Pin - $29.95

Muppets Haunted Mansion The Electric Mayhem Bust Pin Boxed Set LE 750 - $59.95

Muppets Haunted Mansion Collectible Drinking Glass - $10.95

Muppets Haunted Mansion Throw Blanket - $42.95

Muppets Haunted Mansion The Great Gonzo T-Shirt - $27.95

Muppets Haunted Mansion Pepé T-Shirt - $27.95

Muppets Haunted Mansion originally premiered on Disney+ in October 2021, bringing Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, and the rest of the Muppets into the world of Disney's iconic Haunted Mansion. The special follows Gonzo as he accepts a challenge to spend Halloween night inside the Haunted Mansion, leading to a spooky adventure filled with familiar Muppets humor, musical performances, celebrity cameos, and plenty of supernatural surprises.

The fifth anniversary collection celebrates the unique combination of two fan-favorite Disney properties while giving collectors a chance to revisit the special through new merchandise.

With Muppets Haunted Mansion reaching its five-year milestone, the new Mickey’s of Glendale collection offers a fun way for fans to celebrate one of Disney's most unique Halloween collaborations.

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