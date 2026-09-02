Gonzo the Great Stars in the Latest Collab Between The Muppets and Swiss Watchmaker Oris

Gonzo would break this thing inside of 10 minutes.
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The Muppets are undoubtedly iconic, but that doesn't mean you'd expect to see them partnering with a luxury watch brand. And yet, Swiss luxury watchmaker Oris has released two previous watches from its partnership with The Muppets, and now a third is on the way, starring The Great Gonzo.

What's Happening:

  • Swiss watchmaker Oris has unveiled the ProPilot X Gonzo Edition, the latest collaboration between the luxury brand and The Muppets.

  • A chili pepper hand marks the state of the watch's 10-day power reserve.

  • The watch's main spring is engraved with a laser-etched image of Gonzo himself.

  • Oris previously released Muppet themed watches dedicated to Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy
  • The ProPilot X Gonzo Edition is available now via Oris website, but it will set you back a few bucks, as it retails for $10,500.

More Muppets News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey