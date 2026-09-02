Gonzo the Great Stars in the Latest Collab Between The Muppets and Swiss Watchmaker Oris

The Muppets are undoubtedly iconic, but that doesn't mean you'd expect to see them partnering with a luxury watch brand. And yet, Swiss luxury watchmaker Oris has released two previous watches from its partnership with The Muppets, and now a third is on the way, starring The Great Gonzo.

What's Happening:

Swiss watchmaker Oris has unveiled the ProPilot X Gonzo Edition, the latest collaboration between the luxury brand and The Muppets.

A chili pepper hand marks the state of the watch's 10-day power reserve.

The watch's main spring is engraved with a laser-etched image of Gonzo himself.

Oris previously released Muppet themed watches dedicated to Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy

The ProPilot X Gonzo Edition is available now via Oris website, but it will set you back a few bucks, as it retails for $10,500.

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