Miss Piggy and Oris Collaborate On New Stylish Watch

Miss Piggy from The Muppets is part of an exciting new partnership with Oris, highlighted by the introduction of the ProPilot X Miss Piggy Edition.

is part of an exciting new partnership with Oris, highlighted by the introduction of the ProPilot X Miss Piggy Edition. The watch features a lively hot pink dial, accented by a baguette diamond hour marker at 12 o’clock and a case back spyhole that reveals a stunning image of Miss Piggy.

This design captures Miss Piggy’s bold and confident personality, resulting in a striking and unforgettable timepiece.

The latest edition draws inspiration from Oris' ProPilot X, featuring a Swiss-made automatic movement and a 34.00 mm stainless steel case.

This timepiece represents the second installment of the collaboration between The Muppets and Oris, succeeding the ProPilot X Kermit Edition, which established the tradition of Kermit Day on the first day of each month.

What They're Saying:

Rolf Studer, Oris Co CEO: “We’re very excited to be working with ‘vous’, Miss Piggy, the world’s most fabulous pig. Like you, we’re optimistic about the future, and we want to have some fun getting there. Life’s too short not to have big dreams and to enjoy yourself. We made this watch for independent, stylish, and above all, fabulous individuals and we couldn’t think of a better collaborator than you, a global icon, to be the star of the project.”

