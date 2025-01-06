Whether you like to start or end your day with a hot beverage, it’s always better in a Disney mug! A wide assortment of new drinkware styles are now available at Disney Store and many of the designs are themed to your favorite characters.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Yes, it’s time to bring an update to your kitchen cupboard, but we’re not talking about new shelving. Swap out those boring mugs for something fun and Disney themed.

The latest wave of colorful mugs have dropped on Disney Store and you’ll find everything you need to add some joy and whimsy to your favorite hot beverage.

Among the assortment of character designs are Mickey Mouse, Disney Princesses, galactic icons, super heroes and more. Our favorite is the one with a seated Stitch who’s winking!

New drinkware is available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping and More at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

at checkout. For a limited time Disney Store is treating to fans to a Mystery Gift when they spend $100+ (pre tax). Use the code SURPRISE at checkout for a delightful Parks-themed treat!

Mugs

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!