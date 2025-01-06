Refresh Your Home and Office Decor with The Mickey Mouse Home Collection

It’s a new year and that means it’s time for a home decor refresh a la Mickey Mouse! Disney Store has just unveiled a collection of home styles inspired by the big cheese that will bring the magic of Disney into all of your favorite living and work spaces.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Doesn’t it feel nice to add something new to your decor, especially when it features a beloved character? Fans looking to bring a bit of Disney charm to their home or office will love the new Mickey Mouse Home Collection that just landed at Disney Store.
- Disney is keeping things simple and classy with their latest wave of Mickey Mouse home styles. The assortment features wooden accents and a color palette of black, grey and white that highloight the iconic silhouette of Mickey on a variety of products including:
- Lamps
- Clocks
- Blankets
- Kitchenware
- And more
- The new Mickey Mouse Home Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $39.99-$.
Free Shipping and More at Disney Store:
- Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- For a limited time Disney Store is treating to fans to a Mystery Gift when they spend $100+ (pre tax). Use the code SURPRISE at checkout for a delightful Parks-themed treat!
