New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store February 8-14
Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!
Table of Contents:
Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.
Monday, February 9, 2026
NEW! Rapunzel Special Edition Doll
Rapunzel Spring 2026 Special Edition Doll – Tangled – 11'' | Disney Store
NEW! Winnie the Pooh Dress Shop
Winnie the Pooh Dress for Women | Disney Store
NEW! Minnie Mouse Balloon Ear Headband
Minnie Mouse Balloon Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults | Disney Store
NEW! Disney Princess Baseball Jerseys
Jasmine Baseball Shirt for Adults – Aladdin – Disneyland | Disney Store
Jasmine Baseball Shirt for Adults – Aladdin – Walt Disney World | Disney Store
Rapunzel Baseball Shirt for Adults – Tangled – Disneyland | Disney Store
Rapunzel Baseball Shirt for Adults – Tangled – Walt Disney World | Disney Store
Belle Baseball Shirt for Adults – Beauty and the Beast – Walt Disney World | Disney Store
Belle Baseball Shirt for Adults – Beauty and the Beast – Disneyland | Disney Store
Tiana Baseball Shirt for Adults – The Princess and the Frog – Walt Disney World | Disney Store
Tiana Baseball Shirt for Adults – The Princess and the Frog – Disneyland | Disney Store
NEW! Rose Pearl Collection
Walt Disney World Logo Spirit Jersey for Adults – Rose Pearl | Disney Store
Disneyland Logo Spirit Jersey for Adults – Rose Pearl | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Pearled Ear Headband for Adults – Rose Pearl | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Ear Loungefly Crossbody Bag – Rose Pearl | Disney Store
NEW! Walt Disney Studios Collection
Mickey Mouse Director Plush – Walt Disney Studios – 13'' | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse 1/4 Zip Pullover Spirit Jersey for Adults – Walt Disney Studios | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults – Walt Disney Studios | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse T-Shirt for Adults – Walt Disney Studios | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse T-Shirt for Women – Walt Disney Studios | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse T-Shirt for Kids – Walt Disney Studios | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Walt Disney Studios | Disney Store
NEW! Icon Mickey Mouse
Mickey Mouse Denim Zip Hoodie for Adults | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Plush Crossbody Bag – Mocha | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Plush Crossbody Bag – Black | Disney Store
NEW! Dumbo Headband Plush
Dumbo Headband Plush – Mini 4'' | Disney Store
