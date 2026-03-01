New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store March 1-7
Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!
- Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.
- On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.
- Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!
Table of Contents:
Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.
Sunday, March 1, 2026
NEW! LEGO Sets
Star Wars LEGO SMART Play
LEGO® Darth Vader’s TIE Fighter 75421 – Star Wars SMART Play™ | Disney Store
LEGO® Yoda's Hut and Jedi Training 75422 – Star Wars SMART Play™ | Disney Store
LEGO® Millennium Falcon 75426 – Star Wars SMART Play™ | Disney Store
LEGO® Throne Room Duel & A-Wing 75427 – Star Wars – SMART Play™ | Disney Store
LEGO® Luke's Landspeeder 75420 – Star Wars SMART Play™ | Disney Store
LEGO® Luke's Red Five X-Wing 75423 – Star Wars – SMART Play™ | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh
LEGO® Piglet's Birthday Fun 43305 – Winnie the Pooh | Disney Store
Nightmare Before Christmas
LEGO® Sally's Flowerpot 43288 – The Nightmare Before Christmas | Disney Store
Duplo
LEGO® DUPLO® Mickey Mouse Clubhouse with Minnie & Pluto 10465 | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- 30% Off Rainwear. Select Styles. Prices as Marked
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- $16 Mickey Mouse Easter 2026 Plush with Any Purchase
- $16 Minnie Mouse Easter 2026 Plush with Any Purchase
- $16 Stitch Easter 2026 Plush with Any Purchase
- $16 Angel Easter 2026 Plush with Any Purchase
- $18 Oswald Backpack with Any Purchase
Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!
- $20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
- $20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
Free Gift with Purchase
Free Disney Princess Jewelry Box by Pandora with a purchase of two products from the Pandora Premium Princess Collection. While supplies last.
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!