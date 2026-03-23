New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store March 22-28

Celebrate 20 years of "Hannah Montana," new international arrivals, March Madness Pixar showdown, designs from BaubleBar, and so much more!

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!

Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.

On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.

Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!

Table of Contents:

Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.

Toy Savings Event: Buy One, Get One 50% Off

For a limited time, enjoy this special discount on figures, plush, dolls, dress up, die-cast cars, and so much more!

Ariel Costume for Kids – The Little Mermaid | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Light Chaser | Disney Store

Chopper (C1-10P) Interactive Remote Control Astromech Droid – Star Wars: Ahsoka | Disney Store

Angel Plush with Blanket Pouch – Lilo & Stitch – Disney Babies – Small 12'' | Disney Store

NEW! Pixar T-Shirts

Finding Nemo T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

Remy T-Shirt for Adults – Ratatouille | Disney Store

4★Town T-Shirt for Adults – Turning Red | Disney Store

Merida T-Shirt for Adults – Brave | Disney Store

Toy Story T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

The Incredibles T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

Lightning McQueen T-Shirt for Adults – Cars | Disney Store

Monsters, Inc. T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

EVE T-Shirt for Adults – WALL•E | Disney Store

Joe Gardner T-Shirt for Adults – Soul | Disney Store

A Bug's Life T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

Up T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

Luca T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

Onward T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

Pepita T-Shirt for Adults – Coco | Disney Store

Inside Out T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

$5 Personalization orig. $10.95 | Select Styles

$15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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