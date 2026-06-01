New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store May 31-June 6
Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!
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What’s Happening:
- It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!
- Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.
- On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.
- Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!
Table of Contents:
Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.
Monday, June 1, 2026
NEW! Donald Duck Plush - Disney Store Japan
Donald Duck Plush – 20'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
NEW! Cars 20th Anniversary
Lightning McQueen Dress for Women – Cars | Disney Store
Radiator Springs Spirit Jersey® for Adults – Cars 20th Anniversary | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen Racing Jacket for Women – Cars | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen Button Down Shirt for Adults – Cars | Disney Store
Cars ''Piston Cup Racing Series'' T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store
Radiator Springs T-Shirt for Adults – Cars | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen Tote – Cars | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen Baseball Cap for Adults – Cars 20th Anniversary | Disney Store
Dinoco 400 Piston Cup Racing Series Baseball Cap for Adults – Cars | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen and Friends ''Radiator Springs'' Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults – Cars | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen Jacket for Kids – Cars | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen Woven Shirt for Kids – Cars | Disney Store
Cars Roadway Pullover Sweatshirt for Kids | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen and Mater Roadway Sweatpants for Kids – Cars | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen Die Cast Car – Tire Rack Edition – Cars | Disney Store
NEW! Plush Accessories
Mickey Mouse
Mickey Mouse Plush Tote Bag | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Wristlet Pouch and Plush Coin Purse Set | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Plush Hair Clip | Disney Store
Donald Duck
Donald Duck Plush Tote Bag | Disney Store
Donald Duck Plush Hair Clip | Disney Store
Donald Duck Wristlet Pouch and Plush Coin Purse Set | Disney Store
Stitch
Stitch Plush Tote Bag – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Stitch Wristlet Pouch and Plush Coin Purse Set – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Stitch Plush Hair Clip – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh
Winnie the Pooh Plush Tote Bag | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh Plush Hair Clip | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh Wristlet Pouch and Plush Coin Purse Set | Disney Store
NEW! LEGO Sets and LEGO Main Street U.S.A.
LEGO® Disney Main Street U.S.A. 43302 | Disney Store
LEGO® Rapunzel's Castle 43297 – Tangled | Disney Store
LEGO® Stitch and Scrump 43296 – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
NEW! Toy Story 5 Collection
Toy Story 5 Coin Purse Bag Charm | Disney Store
Jessie Ear Headband for Adults – Toy Story 5 | Disney Store
Jessie and Bullseye 30 oz. Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler with Straw – Toy Story 5 | Disney Store
Jessie and Friends 16 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle for Kids – Toy Story 5 | Disney Store
Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Laser Gauntlet with Sound by Mattel – Toy Story 5 | Disney Store
Jessie and Double A Team Action Figure Set by Mattel – Toy Story 5 | Disney Store
Bonnie's Room Pack Action Figure Set by Mattel – Toy Story 5 | Disney Store
Bullseye Lil' Partner Action Figure with Sound by Mattel – Toy Story 5 | Disney Store
Jessie Horse Play Set – Toy Story 5 | Disney Store
Toy Story 5 Figure Set | Disney Store
Toy Story 5 Sheriff and Space Ranger Badge Set by Mattel | Disney Store
Toy Story Puzzle | Disney Store
Lilypad Canvas Tote – Toy Story 5 | Disney Store
Jessie and Bullseye Canvas Tote – Toy Story 5 | Disney Store
Bullseye Costume for Baby – Toy Story 5 | Disney Store
Woody Costume for Kids – Toy Story 5 | Disney Store
Trixie Plush – Toy Story 5 – 15'' | Disney Store
Jessie and Daffodil Plush – Toy Story 5 – 15'' | Disney Store
Blaze Manoukian's Pet Pig Plush with Sound by Mattel – Toy Story 5 – 15'' | Disney Store
Hamm Plush – Toy Story – 10'' | Disney Store
Toy Story Alien Shoulder Plush – 5'' | Disney Store
Forky and Karen Beverly Magnetic Shoulder Plush Set – Toy Story 5 – Mini 7'' | Disney Store
Bo Peep Plush – Toy Story 4 – Medium – 18 1/2'' | Disney Store
NEW! Back to School Accessories
Disney Princesses
Disney Princess Backpack – Personalized | Disney Store
Disney Princess Lunch Box | Disney Store
Disney Princess 16 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw | Disney Store
Disney Princess Zip-Up Stationery Kit | Disney Store
Spider-Man
Spider-Man Backpack – Personalized | Disney Store
Spider-Man Lunch Box | Disney Store
Spider-Man 16 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw | Disney Store
Spider-Man Zip-Up Stationery Kit | Disney Store
Spidey and His Amazing Friends Backpack – Small – Personalized | Disney Store
Lilo and Stitch
Stitch Backpack – Lilo & Stitch – Personalized | Disney Store
Stitch Lunch Box – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Stitch 16 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Frozen
Frozen Lunch Box | Disney Store
Frozen 16 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw | Disney Store
Frozen Zip-Up Stationery Kit | Disney Store
Frozen Backpack – Personalized | Disney Store
The Little Mermaid
The Little Mermaid 16 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw | Disney Store
The Little Mermaid Lunch Box | Disney Store
The Little Mermaid Backpack – Personalized | Disney Store
Mickey and Friends
Mickey Mouse and Friends Backpack – Personalized | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends Lunch Box | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends 16 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Backpack – Small – Personalized | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse
Minnie Mouse Backpack – Personalized | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Lunch Box | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse 16 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw | Disney Store
Boba Fett
Boba Fett Backpack – Star Wars – Personalized | Disney Store
Boba Fett Lunch Box – Star Wars | Disney Store
Cars
Lightning McQueen 16 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw – Cars | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen Backpack – Cars – Personalized | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen Lunch Box – Cars | Disney Store
Cars Zip-Up Stationery Kit | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Up to 25% Off Swim Essentials | Select Styles
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
- $15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+
- 30% Off Stoney Clover Lane | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $25 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Mouse Fruit Stand Picnic Blanket
- $12 Leroy & Stitch Beach Towel with Any $25 Purchase
- $20 Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Beach Towel with Any $25 Purchase
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!