New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store May 31-June 6

This week sees the arrival of a "Toy Story 5" collection, apparel celebrating 20 years of "Cars," a Spirit Jersey for the 25th anniversary of "Atlantis" LEGO, Back to School, and more!

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

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What’s Happening:

It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!

Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.

On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.

Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!

Table of Contents:

Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.

Monday, June 1, 2026

NEW! Donald Duck Plush - Disney Store Japan

Donald Duck Plush – 20'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

NEW! Cars 20th Anniversary

Lightning McQueen Dress for Women – Cars | Disney Store

Radiator Springs Spirit Jersey® for Adults – Cars 20th Anniversary | Disney Store

Lightning McQueen Racing Jacket for Women – Cars | Disney Store

Lightning McQueen Button Down Shirt for Adults – Cars | Disney Store

Cars ''Piston Cup Racing Series'' T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store

Radiator Springs T-Shirt for Adults – Cars | Disney Store

Lightning McQueen Tote – Cars | Disney Store

Lightning McQueen Baseball Cap for Adults – Cars 20th Anniversary | Disney Store

Dinoco 400 Piston Cup Racing Series Baseball Cap for Adults – Cars | Disney Store

Lightning McQueen and Friends ''Radiator Springs'' Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults – Cars | Disney Store

Lightning McQueen Jacket for Kids – Cars | Disney Store

Lightning McQueen Woven Shirt for Kids – Cars | Disney Store

Cars Roadway Pullover Sweatshirt for Kids | Disney Store

Lightning McQueen and Mater Roadway Sweatpants for Kids – Cars | Disney Store

Lightning McQueen Die Cast Car – Tire Rack Edition – Cars | Disney Store

Cars Bath Set | Disney Store

NEW! Plush Accessories

Mickey Mouse

Mickey Mouse Plush Tote Bag | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Wristlet Pouch and Plush Coin Purse Set | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Plush Hair Clip | Disney Store

Donald Duck

Donald Duck Plush Tote Bag | Disney Store

Donald Duck Plush Hair Clip | Disney Store

Donald Duck Wristlet Pouch and Plush Coin Purse Set | Disney Store

Stitch

Stitch Plush Tote Bag – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Stitch Wristlet Pouch and Plush Coin Purse Set – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Stitch Plush Hair Clip – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh

Winnie the Pooh Plush Tote Bag | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh Plush Hair Clip | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh Wristlet Pouch and Plush Coin Purse Set | Disney Store

NEW! LEGO Sets and LEGO Main Street U.S.A.

LEGO® Disney Main Street U.S.A. 43302 | Disney Store

LEGO® Rapunzel's Castle 43297 – Tangled | Disney Store

LEGO® Stitch and Scrump 43296 – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

NEW! Toy Story 5 Collection

Toy Story 5 Coin Purse Bag Charm | Disney Store

Jessie Ear Headband for Adults – Toy Story 5 | Disney Store

Jessie and Bullseye 30 oz. Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler with Straw – Toy Story 5 | Disney Store

Jessie and Friends 16 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle for Kids – Toy Story 5 | Disney Store

Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Laser Gauntlet with Sound by Mattel – Toy Story 5 | Disney Store

Jessie and Double A Team Action Figure Set by Mattel – Toy Story 5 | Disney Store

Bonnie's Room Pack Action Figure Set by Mattel – Toy Story 5 | Disney Store

Bullseye Lil' Partner Action Figure with Sound by Mattel – Toy Story 5 | Disney Store

Jessie Horse Play Set – Toy Story 5 | Disney Store

Toy Story 5 Figure Set | Disney Store

Toy Story 5 Sheriff and Space Ranger Badge Set by Mattel | Disney Store

Toy Story Puzzle | Disney Store

Lilypad Canvas Tote – Toy Story 5 | Disney Store

Jessie and Bullseye Canvas Tote – Toy Story 5 | Disney Store

Bullseye Costume for Baby – Toy Story 5 | Disney Store

Woody Costume for Kids – Toy Story 5 | Disney Store

Trixie Plush – Toy Story 5 – 15'' | Disney Store

Jessie and Daffodil Plush – Toy Story 5 – 15'' | Disney Store

Blaze Manoukian's Pet Pig Plush with Sound by Mattel – Toy Story 5 – 15'' | Disney Store

Hamm Plush – Toy Story – 10'' | Disney Store

Toy Story Alien Shoulder Plush – 5'' | Disney Store

Forky and Karen Beverly Magnetic Shoulder Plush Set – Toy Story 5 – Mini 7'' | Disney Store

Bo Peep Plush – Toy Story 4 – Medium – 18 1/2'' | Disney Store

NEW! Back to School Accessories

Disney Princesses

Disney Princess Backpack – Personalized | Disney Store

Disney Princess Lunch Box | Disney Store

Disney Princess 16 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw | Disney Store

Disney Princess Zip-Up Stationery Kit | Disney Store

Spider-Man

Spider-Man Backpack – Personalized | Disney Store

Spider-Man Lunch Box | Disney Store

Spider-Man 16 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw | Disney Store

Spider-Man Zip-Up Stationery Kit | Disney Store

Spidey and His Amazing Friends Backpack – Small – Personalized | Disney Store

Lilo and Stitch

Stitch Backpack – Lilo & Stitch – Personalized | Disney Store

Stitch Lunch Box – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Stitch 16 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Frozen

Frozen Lunch Box | Disney Store

Frozen 16 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw | Disney Store

Frozen Zip-Up Stationery Kit | Disney Store

Frozen Backpack – Personalized | Disney Store

The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid 16 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw | Disney Store

The Little Mermaid Lunch Box | Disney Store

The Little Mermaid Backpack – Personalized | Disney Store

Mickey and Friends

Mickey Mouse and Friends Backpack – Personalized | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends Lunch Box | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends 16 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Backpack – Small – Personalized | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse

Minnie Mouse Backpack – Personalized | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Lunch Box | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse 16 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw | Disney Store

Boba Fett

Boba Fett Backpack – Star Wars – Personalized | Disney Store

Boba Fett Lunch Box – Star Wars | Disney Store

Cars

Lightning McQueen 16 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw – Cars | Disney Store

Lightning McQueen Backpack – Cars – Personalized | Disney Store

Lightning McQueen Lunch Box – Cars | Disney Store

Cars Zip-Up Stationery Kit | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!