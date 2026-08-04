New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store August 2-8
Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!
- Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.
- On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.
- Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!
Table of Contents:
Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.
Sunday, August 2, 2026
NEW! LEGO
LEGO® Boba Fett 75455 – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi | Disney Store
LEGO® The Fantastic Four H.E.R.B.I.E. 76339 | Disney Store
LEGO® Offworld Sandcrawler and Mudhorn 75453 – Star Wars: The Mandalorian | Disney Store
LEGO® Imperial Remnant AT-AT with INT-4 75454 – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store
Monday, August 3, 2026
NEW! Jewelry
Girls Crew
Mickey Mouse Halloween Earring Set by Girls Crew | Disney Store
Fantasyland Castle Halloween Necklace by Girls Crew | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Halloween Ear Headband Earrings by Girls Crew | Disney Store
Kendra Scott
Mickey Mouse Icon Curved Stone Stud Earrings by Kendra Scott | Disney Store
Lilo and Stitch
Stitch and Angel Stud Earring Set – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Stitch and Angel Necklace and Bracelet Set – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
NEW! The Little Mermaid Vanessa Special Edition Doll
Vanessa Doll – The Little Mermaid – Autumn Special Edition 2026 – 11 1/2'' | Disney Store
NEW! Ear Headbands
Mickey Mouse Simulated Leather Ear Headband for Adults – White | Disney Store
Maleficent Ear Headband – Sleeping Beauty | Disney Store
NEW! Junk Journal
Disneyland Junk Journal | Disney Store
Walt Disney World Junk Journal | Disney Store
NEW! Classic Plush
Goofy Plush – 15'' | Disney Store
Pluto Plush – 7 7/8'' | Disney Store
Donald Duck Plush – 7'' | Disney Store
Daisy Duck Plush – 6'' | Disney Store
NEW! Mugs
Jasmine Mug – Aladdin | Disney Store
Donald Duck Mug | Disney Store
Stitch Mug – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Cinderella Pumpkin Carriage Mug | Disney Store
Tinker Bell Mug – Peter Pan | Disney Store
Mike Wazowski Mug – Monsters, Inc. | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Mug | Disney Store
Maleficent Castle Tower Mug – Sleeping Beauty | Disney Store
Grumpy Mug – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs | Disney Store
Alice in Wonderland Teacup Mug | Disney Store
Maleficent and Dragon Sculpted Mug – Sleeping Beauty | Disney Store
Mayor Mug with Lid – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas | Disney Store
NEW! Starbucks Tumblers
Walt Disney World 24 oz. Stainless Steel Starbucks® Travel Tumbler with Straw – Lavender | Disney Store
Disneyland 24 oz. Stainless Steel Starbucks® Travel Tumbler with Straw – Lavender | Disney Store
NEW! Loungefly
Mickey Mouse Woven Faux Leather Loungefly Mini Backpack | Disney Store
NEW! Luggage
Mickey Mouse Icon Rolling Luggage – 21'' | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Rolling Luggage – 29'' | Disney Store
NEW! Apparel
Spirit Jerseys
Disney Villains Lenticular Spirit Jersey® for Adults | Disney Store
Lotso Pullover Spirit Jersey® for Kids – Toy Story 3 | Disney Store
Sports Jerseys
Daisy Duck Baseball Jersey for Adults | Disney Store
Donald Duck Baseball Jersey for Adults | Disney Store
The Headless Horseman Football Jersey for Adults – The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad | Disney Store
The Big Bad Wolf Football Jersey for Adults – Three Little Pigs | Disney Store
Maleficent as Dragon Football Jersey for Adults – Sleeping Beauty | Disney Store
Darth Maul Football Jersey for Adults – Star Wars | Disney Store
Disney Princess
Disney Princess Varsity Royal Pullover Sweatshirt for Women by Spirit Jersey® | Disney Store
Disney Princess Varsity Royal Rugby Shirt for Women by Spirit Jersey® | Disney Store
Disney Princess Varsity Royal Cardigan Sweater for Women by Spirit Jersey® | Disney Store
Disney Princess Varsity Royal 1/4 Snap Pullover for Women by Spirit Jersey® – Exclusive | Disney Store
Disney Princess Varsity Royal Jogger Pants for Women by Spirit Jersey® | Disney Store
Disney Villains
The Headless Horseman Pullover Hoodie for Adults – The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad | Disney Store
Poisoned Apple Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs | Disney Store
Winnie The Pooh
Winnie the Pooh Pullover Sweatshirt for Women | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh T-Shirt for Women – Exclusive | Disney Store
Cars
Cars Halloween Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults – Exclusive | Disney Store
Disney Dress Shop
Disney Villains Party Dress for Women | Disney Store
Kids
Spider-Man Basketball Jersey for Kids | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck T-Shirt and Shorts Set for Kids | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen Super Hero Costume T-Shirt with Cape for Kids – Cars – Exclusive | Disney Store
Spider-Man Costume Pullover Hoodie for Kids | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Reversible Sequin T-Shirt for Toddlers | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse
Mickey Mouse Cutie Ghost T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Knit Top for Women – Black Cherry | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Knit Lounge Pants for Women – Black Cherry | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon 1/4 Button Down Long Sleeve Knit Top for Women | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Cutie Ghost Pullover Sweatshirt for Women | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Knit Robe for Women | Disney Store
NEW! Disney Villains
Maleficent as Dragon Plush – Sleeping Beauty – 14'' | Disney Store
Maleficent Wristlet Bag with Coin Purse – Sleeping Beauty – Exclusive | Disney Store
Disney Villains Tumbler with Straw – Exclusive | Disney Store
Disney Villains Mini Backpack – Exclusive | Disney Store
Headless Horseman Figure – The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad | Disney Store
Disney Villains Jibbitz Set by Crocs | Disney Store
Maleficent Clogs for Adults by Crocs – Sleeping Beauty | Disney Store
NEW! Spider-Man Crocs
Spider-Man Clogs for Kids by Crocs | Disney Store
NEW! Droid Factory - R2-WRWLF
R2-WRWLF Star Wars Droid Factory Figure | Disney Store
NEW! Toys
Cars Halloween Die Cast Set | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends Barnyard Interactive Play Set – Mickey Mouse Clubhouse | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Hoedown Throwdown Interactive Plush – Mickey Mouse Clubhouse | Disney Store
Stitch Hawaiian Chatty Deluxe Puppetronics Plush – Lilo & Stitch – 13'' | Disney Store
Angel Many Moods Mini Interactive Figure – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Stitch Many Moods Mini Interactive Figure – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Tow Mater Die Cast Car by Jada – Cars | Disney Store
Woody Ultimate Talking Action Figure – Toy Story 5 | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Bowtique Cash Register Playset | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends Collectible Figure Set – Mickey Mouse Clubhouse | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Groom and Go Pet Salon Playset – Minnie’s Bow Toons | Disney Store
Buzz Lightyear Ultimate Talking Action Figure – Toy Story 5 | Disney Store
Magic Mirror Interactive Toy – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs | Disney Store
NEW! Spider Bot
Halloween Spider Bot – Limited Release | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Free Moana Tote by Pandora with purchase of four qualifying Moana-inspired Disney x Pandora items.
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
- 20% Off Back to School & Sleepwear Orders of $60+ with Code: STYLE | Select Styles
- $5 Personalization on Back to School Essentials | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- $20 with any Purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Halloween Plush
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $24 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey Mouse Collegiate Backpack
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!