New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store August 2-8

Shop new LEGO, Disney Villains styles, Girls Crew jewelry, mugs, classic plush, and so much more.

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!

Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.

On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.

Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!

Table of Contents:

Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.

Sunday, August 2, 2026

NEW! LEGO

LEGO® Boba Fett 75455 – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi | Disney Store

LEGO® The Fantastic Four H.E.R.B.I.E. 76339 | Disney Store

LEGO® Offworld Sandcrawler and Mudhorn 75453 – Star Wars: The Mandalorian | Disney Store

LEGO® Imperial Remnant AT-AT with INT-4 75454 – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store

Monday, August 3, 2026

NEW! Jewelry

Girls Crew

Mickey Mouse Halloween Earring Set by Girls Crew | Disney Store

Fantasyland Castle Halloween Necklace by Girls Crew | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Halloween Ear Headband Earrings by Girls Crew | Disney Store

Kendra Scott

Mickey Mouse Icon Curved Stone Stud Earrings by Kendra Scott | Disney Store

Lilo and Stitch

Stitch and Angel Stud Earring Set – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Stitch and Angel Necklace and Bracelet Set – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

NEW! The Little Mermaid Vanessa Special Edition Doll

Vanessa Doll – The Little Mermaid – Autumn Special Edition 2026 – 11 1/2'' | Disney Store

NEW! Ear Headbands

Mickey Mouse Simulated Leather Ear Headband for Adults – White | Disney Store

Maleficent Ear Headband – Sleeping Beauty | Disney Store

NEW! Junk Journal

Disneyland Junk Journal | Disney Store

Walt Disney World Junk Journal | Disney Store

NEW! Classic Plush

Goofy Plush – 15'' | Disney Store

Pluto Plush – 7 7/8'' | Disney Store

Donald Duck Plush – 7'' | Disney Store

Daisy Duck Plush – 6'' | Disney Store

NEW! Mugs

Jasmine Mug – Aladdin | Disney Store

Donald Duck Mug | Disney Store

Stitch Mug – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Cinderella Pumpkin Carriage Mug | Disney Store

Tinker Bell Mug – Peter Pan | Disney Store

Mike Wazowski Mug – Monsters, Inc. | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Mug | Disney Store

Maleficent Castle Tower Mug – Sleeping Beauty | Disney Store

Grumpy Mug – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs | Disney Store

Alice in Wonderland Teacup Mug | Disney Store

Maleficent and Dragon Sculpted Mug – Sleeping Beauty | Disney Store

Mayor Mug with Lid – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas | Disney Store



NEW! Starbucks Tumblers

Walt Disney World 24 oz. Stainless Steel Starbucks® Travel Tumbler with Straw – Lavender | Disney Store

Disneyland 24 oz. Stainless Steel Starbucks® Travel Tumbler with Straw – Lavender | Disney Store

NEW! Loungefly

Mickey Mouse Woven Faux Leather Loungefly Mini Backpack | Disney Store

NEW! Luggage

Mickey Mouse Icon Rolling Luggage – 21'' | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Rolling Luggage – 29'' | Disney Store

NEW! Apparel

Spirit Jerseys

Disney Villains Lenticular Spirit Jersey® for Adults | Disney Store

Lotso Pullover Spirit Jersey® for Kids – Toy Story 3 | Disney Store

Sports Jerseys

Daisy Duck Baseball Jersey for Adults | Disney Store

Donald Duck Baseball Jersey for Adults | Disney Store

The Headless Horseman Football Jersey for Adults – The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad | Disney Store

The Big Bad Wolf Football Jersey for Adults – Three Little Pigs | Disney Store

Maleficent as Dragon Football Jersey for Adults – Sleeping Beauty | Disney Store

Darth Maul Football Jersey for Adults – Star Wars | Disney Store

Disney Princess

Disney Princess Varsity Royal Pullover Sweatshirt for Women by Spirit Jersey® | Disney Store

Disney Princess Varsity Royal Rugby Shirt for Women by Spirit Jersey® | Disney Store

Disney Princess Varsity Royal Cardigan Sweater for Women by Spirit Jersey® | Disney Store

Disney Princess Varsity Royal 1/4 Snap Pullover for Women by Spirit Jersey® – Exclusive | Disney Store

Disney Princess Varsity Royal Jogger Pants for Women by Spirit Jersey® | Disney Store

Disney Villains

The Headless Horseman Pullover Hoodie for Adults – The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad | Disney Store

Poisoned Apple Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs | Disney Store

Winnie The Pooh

Winnie the Pooh Pullover Sweatshirt for Women | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh T-Shirt for Women – Exclusive | Disney Store

Cars

Cars Halloween Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults – Exclusive | Disney Store

Disney Dress Shop

Disney Villains Party Dress for Women | Disney Store

Kids

Spider-Man Basketball Jersey for Kids | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck T-Shirt and Shorts Set for Kids | Disney Store

Lightning McQueen Super Hero Costume T-Shirt with Cape for Kids – Cars – Exclusive | Disney Store

Spider-Man Costume Pullover Hoodie for Kids | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Reversible Sequin T-Shirt for Toddlers | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse

Mickey Mouse Cutie Ghost T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Knit Top for Women – Black Cherry | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Knit Lounge Pants for Women – Black Cherry | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon 1/4 Button Down Long Sleeve Knit Top for Women | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Cutie Ghost Pullover Sweatshirt for Women | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Knit Robe for Women | Disney Store

NEW! Disney Villains

Maleficent as Dragon Plush – Sleeping Beauty – 14'' | Disney Store

Maleficent Wristlet Bag with Coin Purse – Sleeping Beauty – Exclusive | Disney Store

Disney Villains Tumbler with Straw – Exclusive | Disney Store

Disney Villains Mini Backpack – Exclusive | Disney Store

Headless Horseman Figure – The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad | Disney Store

Disney Villains Jibbitz Set by Crocs | Disney Store

Maleficent Clogs for Adults by Crocs – Sleeping Beauty | Disney Store

NEW! Spider-Man Crocs

Spider-Man Clogs for Kids by Crocs | Disney Store

NEW! Droid Factory - R2-WRWLF

R2-WRWLF Star Wars Droid Factory Figure | Disney Store

NEW! Toys

Cars Halloween Die Cast Set | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends Barnyard Interactive Play Set – Mickey Mouse Clubhouse | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Hoedown Throwdown Interactive Plush – Mickey Mouse Clubhouse | Disney Store

Stitch Hawaiian Chatty Deluxe Puppetronics Plush – Lilo & Stitch – 13'' | Disney Store

Angel Many Moods Mini Interactive Figure – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Stitch Many Moods Mini Interactive Figure – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Tow Mater Die Cast Car by Jada – Cars | Disney Store

Woody Ultimate Talking Action Figure – Toy Story 5 | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Bowtique Cash Register Playset | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends Collectible Figure Set – Mickey Mouse Clubhouse | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Groom and Go Pet Salon Playset – Minnie’s Bow Toons | Disney Store

Buzz Lightyear Ultimate Talking Action Figure – Toy Story 5 | Disney Store

Magic Mirror Interactive Toy – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs | Disney Store

NEW! Spider Bot

Halloween Spider Bot – Limited Release | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

$20 with any Purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Halloween Plush

Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10

$24 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey Mouse Collegiate Backpack

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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