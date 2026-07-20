New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store July 19-25

This week welcomes new StanDs, Halloween tees, a jewelry restock from Girls Crew, lovely trinket boxes from Arribas Brothers, and more!

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

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What’s Happening:

It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!

Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.

On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.

Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!

Table of Contents:

Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.

Monday, July 20, 2026

NEW! Mickey and Friends StanDs

Mickey Mouse stanDs Plush – Disney Store Japan – 5'' | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse stanDs Plush – Disney Store Japan – 5'' | Disney Store

Donald Duck stanDs Plush – Disney Store Japan – 5'' | Disney Store

Max stanDs Plush – Disney Store Japan – 5'' | Disney Store

Pete stanDs Plush – Disney Store Japan – 7 1/2'' | Disney Store

Goofy stanDs Plush – Disney Store Japan – 6 1/2'' | Disney Store

NEW! Ratatouille Loungefly

Remy Plush Loungefly Mini Backpack – Ratatouille | Disney Store

NEW! Buzz Lightyear Jet Pack

Buzz Lightyear Hi-Tech Space Ranger Jetpack with Light and Sound – Toy Story 5 | Disney Store

NEW! Star Wars The Black Series

Jedi Temple Guards Action Figure Set – Star Wars: The Black Series | Disney Store

NEW! Mickey Mouse Apparel

Halloween T-Shirts

Mickey Mouse and Friends ''Halloween Crew'' Family Matching T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Fall Icon T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store

The Muppets Halloween Costumes T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store

Halloween Ghost with Minnie Mouse Ears T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends ''Disney Family Trip 2026'' Halloween Fireworks Icon T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store

Halloween Ghost with Mickey Mouse Ears T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

Minnie Mouse ''Pet Playdate'' Pullover Sweatshirt for Toddlers | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse T-Shirt for Toddlers | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Pullover Hoodie for Toddlers | Disney Store

Mickey and Friends

Mickey Mouse Plaid Performance Dri-FIT Polo Shirt for Men by Nike | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Denim Baseball Cap for Adults – Disney Parks | Disney Store

Goofy Windbreaker Jacket for Adults | Disney Store

NEW! Home and Travel

Home Essentials

Winnie the Pooh Wooden Cookbook & Recipe Stand by Picnic Time | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh Honey Pot Charcuterie Board Set with Tools by Picnic Time | Disney Store

Pizza Planet Barista Round Acacia Wood Serving Tray with Glass Insert and Handles – Toy Story | Disney Store

Lilo & Stitch Ovale Acacia Wood Cutting and Charcuterie Board by Picnic Time | Disney Store

Travel Essentials

Ariel Rolling Luggage – The Little Mermaid | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Checkered Bag Charm | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Denim Tote Bag | Disney Store

Lunch and Picnics

Minnie Mouse On the Go Lunch Cooler by Picnic Time | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Urban Lunch Cooler by Picnic Time | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Picnic Basket by Picnic Time | Disney Store

Ratatouille On the Go Lunch Cooler by Picnic Time | Disney Store

Lilo & Stitch Moreno Three Bottle Wine Tote by Picnic Time | Disney Store

Buzz Lightyear Outdoor Water-Resistant Picnic Blanket Tote by Picnic Time – Toy Story | Disney Store

NEW! Arribas Brothers Trinket Boxes

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Trinket Box by Arribas | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Trinket Box by Arribas – Steamboat Willie | Disney Store

Pumpkin Coach Trinket Box by Arribas – Cinderella | Disney Store

Ariel Trinket Box by Arribas – The Little Mermaid | Disney Store

Aladdin and Jasmine Trinket Box by Arribas | Disney Store

Snow White Trinket Box by Arribas | Disney Store

Belle Trinket Box by Arribas – Beauty and the Beast | Disney Store

Aurora Trinket Box by Arribas – Sleeping Beauty | Disney Store

Eeyore Trinket Box by Arribas – Winnie the Pooh | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh and Piglet Trinket Box by Arribas | Disney Store

Dumbo Trinket Box by Arribas | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10

$24 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey Mouse Collegiate Backpack

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!