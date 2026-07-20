New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store July 19-25
Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!
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What’s Happening:
- It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!
- Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.
- On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.
- Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!
Table of Contents:
Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.
Monday, July 20, 2026
NEW! Mickey and Friends StanDs
Mickey Mouse stanDs Plush – Disney Store Japan – 5'' | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse stanDs Plush – Disney Store Japan – 5'' | Disney Store
Donald Duck stanDs Plush – Disney Store Japan – 5'' | Disney Store
Max stanDs Plush – Disney Store Japan – 5'' | Disney Store
Pete stanDs Plush – Disney Store Japan – 7 1/2'' | Disney Store
Goofy stanDs Plush – Disney Store Japan – 6 1/2'' | Disney Store
NEW! Ratatouille Loungefly
Remy Plush Loungefly Mini Backpack – Ratatouille | Disney Store
NEW! Buzz Lightyear Jet Pack
Buzz Lightyear Hi-Tech Space Ranger Jetpack with Light and Sound – Toy Story 5 | Disney Store
NEW! Star Wars The Black Series
Jedi Temple Guards Action Figure Set – Star Wars: The Black Series | Disney Store
NEW! Mickey Mouse Apparel
Halloween T-Shirts
Mickey Mouse and Friends ''Halloween Crew'' Family Matching T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Fall Icon T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store
The Muppets Halloween Costumes T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store
Halloween Ghost with Minnie Mouse Ears T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends ''Disney Family Trip 2026'' Halloween Fireworks Icon T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store
Halloween Ghost with Mickey Mouse Ears T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse
Minnie Mouse ''Pet Playdate'' Pullover Sweatshirt for Toddlers | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse T-Shirt for Toddlers | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Pullover Hoodie for Toddlers | Disney Store
Mickey and Friends
Mickey Mouse Plaid Performance Dri-FIT Polo Shirt for Men by Nike | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Denim Baseball Cap for Adults – Disney Parks | Disney Store
Goofy Windbreaker Jacket for Adults | Disney Store
NEW! Home and Travel
Home Essentials
Winnie the Pooh Wooden Cookbook & Recipe Stand by Picnic Time | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh Honey Pot Charcuterie Board Set with Tools by Picnic Time | Disney Store
Pizza Planet Barista Round Acacia Wood Serving Tray with Glass Insert and Handles – Toy Story | Disney Store
Lilo & Stitch Ovale Acacia Wood Cutting and Charcuterie Board by Picnic Time | Disney Store
Travel Essentials
Ariel Rolling Luggage – The Little Mermaid | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Checkered Bag Charm | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Denim Tote Bag | Disney Store
Lunch and Picnics
Minnie Mouse On the Go Lunch Cooler by Picnic Time | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh and Pals Urban Lunch Cooler by Picnic Time | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh and Pals Picnic Basket by Picnic Time | Disney Store
Ratatouille On the Go Lunch Cooler by Picnic Time | Disney Store
Lilo & Stitch Moreno Three Bottle Wine Tote by Picnic Time | Disney Store
Buzz Lightyear Outdoor Water-Resistant Picnic Blanket Tote by Picnic Time – Toy Story | Disney Store
NEW! Arribas Brothers Trinket Boxes
Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Trinket Box by Arribas | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Trinket Box by Arribas – Steamboat Willie | Disney Store
Pumpkin Coach Trinket Box by Arribas – Cinderella | Disney Store
Ariel Trinket Box by Arribas – The Little Mermaid | Disney Store
Aladdin and Jasmine Trinket Box by Arribas | Disney Store
Snow White Trinket Box by Arribas | Disney Store
Belle Trinket Box by Arribas – Beauty and the Beast | Disney Store
Aurora Trinket Box by Arribas – Sleeping Beauty | Disney Store
Eeyore Trinket Box by Arribas – Winnie the Pooh | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh and Piglet Trinket Box by Arribas | Disney Store
Dumbo Trinket Box by Arribas | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Free Moana Tote by Pandora with purchase of four qualifying Moana-inspired Disney x Pandora items.
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
- 20% Off Back to School & Sleepwear Orders of $60+ with Code: STYLE | Select Styles
- $5 Personalization on Back to School Essentials | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $24 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey Mouse Collegiate Backpack
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!