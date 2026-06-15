New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store June 14-20
Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!
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What’s Happening:
- It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!
- Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.
- On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.
- Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!
Table of Contents:
Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.
Monday, June 15, 2026
NEW! BaubleBar Ear Headband
Minnie Mouse Ear Headband for Adults by BaubleBar | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse DIY Bag Charm Kit by BaubleBar | Disney Store
NEW! RSVLTS Summer Collection
Mickey Mouse Wave Pullover Hoodie for Adults by RSVLTS | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Wave Hybrid Shorts for Adults by RSVLTS | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Oranges and Lemons Bamboo Button Down Shirt for Men by RSVLTS | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Club Button Down Shirt for Men by RSVLTS | Disney Store
NEW! Toy Story 5
Bullseye Pop! Vinyl by Funko – Toy Story 5 | Disney Store
Rex Costume PJ PALS for Kids – Toy Story | Disney Store
Toy Story 5 ''Lilypad Has Entered the Chat'' T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store
Toy Story 5 ''All the Buzz'' Multi Buzz Lightyear T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store
Toy Story 5 Sheriff Jessie Hugging Bullseye T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store
Toy Story 5 Jessie ''My Sheriff Era'' T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store
Toy Story 5 Logo and Character Collage T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store
Toy Story 5 ''Let's Synch Up!'' T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store
NEW! Sleepwear Styles
Girls Nightgowns
Minnie Mouse Nightshirt for Girls | Disney Store
Belle Nightgown for Girls – Beauty and the Beast | Disney Store
Disney Princess Nightshirt for Kids | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Nightgown for Girls | Disney Store
Ariel Nightgown for Girls – The Little Mermaid | Disney Store
Inside Out 2 Nightshirt for Girls | Disney Store
Jasmine Costume Pajama Set for Girls – Aladdin | Disney Store
Sleep Sets for Kids
Mickey Mouse Costume PJ PALS for Kids | Disney Store
Sleep Sets for Adults
Sally Sleep Set for Women – The Nightmare Before Christmas | Disney Store
Sleep Pants for Adults
Cheshire Cat Sleep Pants for Women – Alice in Wonderland | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Sleep Pants for Women | Disney Store
Nightshirts
Maleficent Nightshirt for Women – Sleeping Beauty | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Nightshirt for Women | Disney Store
Robes
Mickey Mouse Breakfast Robe for Adults | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Plush Hooded Robe for Women | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Polka Dot Robe for Kids | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Pluto Hooded Robe for Kids | Disney Store
NEW! Precious Moments
Trinket Boxes
Maleficent ''Unleash Your Inner Power'' Trinket Box by Precious Moments – Sleeping Beauty | Disney Store
Ursula ''Diva of the Deep Sea'' Trinket Box by Precious Moments – The Little Mermaid | Disney Store
Ariel ''Explore This Wonderful World'' Trinket Box by Precious Moments – The Little Mermaid | Disney Store
Cinderella ''May All Your Dreams Come True'' Trinket Box by Precious Moments | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh ''You're as Sweet as Hunny'' Trinket Box by Precious Moments | Disney Store
Picture Frames
Minnie Mouse ''You Make Every Day Magical'' Photo Frame by Precious Moments – 4'' x 6'' | Disney Store
Moana and Pua ''Follow the Way to Your Dreams'' Photo Frame by Precious Moments – 4'' x 6'' | Disney Store
Cinderella ''May All Your Dreams Come True'' Photo Frame by Precious Moments – 4'' x 6'' | Disney Store
Jasmine ''Let Your Heart Soar'' Photo Frame by Precious Moments – Aladdin – 4'' x 6'' | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse ''You Make Every Day Magical'' Photo Frame by Precious Moments – 4'' x 6'' | Disney Store
Mike and Sulley ''Love Your Inner Monster'' Photo Frame by Precious Moments – Monsters, Inc. – 3 1/2'' x 5'' | Disney Store
Aurora ''Awaken to a World of Wonders'' Photo Frame by Precious Moments – Sleeping Beauty – 4'' x 6'' | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse ''Happily Ever After'' Wedding Photo Frame by Precious Moments – 4'' x 6'' | Disney Store
Snow Globe
Anna, Elsa and Olaf ''Do You Want to Build a Snowman?'' Musical Snow Globe by Precious Moments – Frozen | Disney Store
Steamboat Willie Shadowbox
Mickey Mouse ''Steamboat Willie'' Light-Up Shadow Box by Precious Moments | Disney Store
Figurines
Cinderella Coach ''An Enchanted Evening Awaits'' Light-Up Musical Figure by Precious Moments | Disney Store
Jasmine ''Your Adventure Awaits'' Figure by Precious Moments – Aladdin | Disney Store
Mary Poppins and Bert ''Any Holiday is Jolly With You'' Figure by Precious Moments – Limited Edition | Disney Store
Disney Princess ''They Lived Happily Ever After'' Musical Figure by Precious Moments | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Mouseketeer Boy ''Disney Dreamer'' Figure by Precious Moments | Disney Store
Snow White and Magic Mirror ''Your Kindness Shines Through'' Figure by Precious Moments | Disney Store
Cinderella and Suzy ''You're a Princess Within'' Figure by Precious Moments | Disney Store
Miss Piggy and Girl ''Our Friendship is Fabulous'' Figure by Precious Moments – The Muppets | Disney Store
Russell ''Adventure is Out There'' Figure by Precious Moments – Up | Disney Store
Tinker Bell ''It's All About the Tink-itude'' Figure by Precious Moments – Peter Pan | Disney Store
Tinker Bell ''Faith, Trust and Pixie Dust'' Figure by Precious Moments – Peter Pan | Disney Store
Kermit and Boy ''Music is What Friendship Sounds Like'' Figure by Precious Moments – The Muppets | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Mouseketeer Girl ''Disney Dreamer'' Figure by Precious Moments | Disney Store
Stitch and Ducklings ''I'm Lost'' Mini Figure by Precious Moments – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Stitch and Angel ''We Were Made for Each Other'' Figure by Precious Moments – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Lilo & Stitch ''Ohana'' Musical Figure by Precious Moments | Disney Store
Stitch ''Riding the Waves'' Figure by Precious Moments – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh and Christopher Robin ''It's Always an Adventure With You'' Figure by Precious Moments | Disney Store
Ariel and Flounder ''Sea the Treasure Beneath the Surface'' Figure by Precious Moments – The Little Mermaid | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends ''Bring Home the Holiday Cheer'' Light-Up Figure by Precious Moments – Pluto's Christmas Tree | Disney Store
NEW! Drinkware
Finding Nemo Seagulls ''Mine Mine Mine Mine'' Water Bottle | Disney Store
Finding Nemo 18 oz. Tumbler with Built-In Straw | Disney Store
NEW! Disney Baby
Mickey Mouse Plush Zip Hoodie for Baby | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck 1st Birthday Bodysuit and Skirt with Leggings Set for Baby | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Bodysuit and Shorts Set for Baby | Disney Store
Disney Princess Bodysuit and Leggings Set for Baby | Disney Store
NEW! Cosbi Pixar Mystery Figures
Pixar Fruit Mystery Mini Figure by Cosbi | Disney Store
NEW! Graphic Tees
Mickey Mouse Icon ''First Day of School'' T-Shirt for Kids – Customized | Disney Store
Stitch ''First Cosmic Day of School'' Back to School T-Shirt – Lilo & Stitch – Customized | Disney Store
Gonzo American Flag Independence Day 4th of July T-Shirt – The Muppets – Customized | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Back to School T-Shirt for Kids – Customized | Disney Store
NEW! Citizen Watch
Mickey Mouse Disneyland ''D'' Logo Watch by Citizen | Disney Store
NEW! Rebecca Hook Jewelry
Walt Disney World Ticket Book Charm Bracelet by Rebecca Hook | Disney Store
Walt Disney World Ticket Book Necklace by Rebecca Hook | Disney Store
Walt Disney World Ticket Book Earrings by Rebecca Hook | Disney Store
NEW! More Disney Fun
Stitch Plush Pen Case – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Stitch Plush Journal – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Judy Hopps Plush Journal – Zootopia | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Up to 30% Off Swim Essentials | Select Styles
- 25% Off Citizen | Select Styles
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $25 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Mouse Fruit Stand Picnic Blanket
- $12 Leroy & Stitch Beach Towel with Any $25 Purchase
- $20 Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Beach Towel with Any $25 Purchase
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!