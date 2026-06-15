New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store June 14-20

This week welcomes new selections from our favorite brands, including: RSVLTS, BaubleBar, Citizen, Starbucks, Cakeworthy, and Spirit Jersey!

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!

Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.

On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.

Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!

Table of Contents:

Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.

Monday, June 15, 2026

NEW! BaubleBar Ear Headband

Minnie Mouse Ear Headband for Adults by BaubleBar | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse DIY Bag Charm Kit by BaubleBar | Disney Store

NEW! RSVLTS Summer Collection

Mickey Mouse Wave Pullover Hoodie for Adults by RSVLTS | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Wave Hybrid Shorts for Adults by RSVLTS | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Oranges and Lemons Bamboo Button Down Shirt for Men by RSVLTS | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Club Button Down Shirt for Men by RSVLTS | Disney Store

NEW! Toy Story 5

Bullseye Pop! Vinyl by Funko – Toy Story 5 | Disney Store

Rex Costume PJ PALS for Kids – Toy Story | Disney Store

Toy Story 5 ''Lilypad Has Entered the Chat'' T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store

Toy Story 5 ''All the Buzz'' Multi Buzz Lightyear T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store

Toy Story 5 Sheriff Jessie Hugging Bullseye T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store

Toy Story 5 Jessie ''My Sheriff Era'' T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store

Toy Story 5 Logo and Character Collage T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store

Toy Story 5 ''Let's Synch Up!'' T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store

NEW! Sleepwear Styles

Girls Nightgowns

Minnie Mouse Nightshirt for Girls | Disney Store

Belle Nightgown for Girls – Beauty and the Beast | Disney Store

Disney Princess Nightshirt for Kids | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Nightgown for Girls | Disney Store

Ariel Nightgown for Girls – The Little Mermaid | Disney Store

Inside Out 2 Nightshirt for Girls | Disney Store

Jasmine Costume Pajama Set for Girls – Aladdin | Disney Store

Sleep Sets for Kids

Mickey Mouse Costume PJ PALS for Kids | Disney Store

Sleep Sets for Adults

Sally Sleep Set for Women – The Nightmare Before Christmas | Disney Store

Sleep Pants for Adults

Cheshire Cat Sleep Pants for Women – Alice in Wonderland | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Sleep Pants for Women | Disney Store

Nightshirts

Maleficent Nightshirt for Women – Sleeping Beauty | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Nightshirt for Women | Disney Store

Robes

Mickey Mouse Breakfast Robe for Adults | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Plush Hooded Robe for Women | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Polka Dot Robe for Kids | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Pluto Hooded Robe for Kids | Disney Store

NEW! Precious Moments

Trinket Boxes

Maleficent ''Unleash Your Inner Power'' Trinket Box by Precious Moments – Sleeping Beauty | Disney Store

Ursula ''Diva of the Deep Sea'' Trinket Box by Precious Moments – The Little Mermaid | Disney Store

Ariel ''Explore This Wonderful World'' Trinket Box by Precious Moments – The Little Mermaid | Disney Store

Cinderella ''May All Your Dreams Come True'' Trinket Box by Precious Moments | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh ''You're as Sweet as Hunny'' Trinket Box by Precious Moments | Disney Store

Picture Frames

Minnie Mouse ''You Make Every Day Magical'' Photo Frame by Precious Moments – 4'' x 6'' | Disney Store

Moana and Pua ''Follow the Way to Your Dreams'' Photo Frame by Precious Moments – 4'' x 6'' | Disney Store

Cinderella ''May All Your Dreams Come True'' Photo Frame by Precious Moments – 4'' x 6'' | Disney Store

Jasmine ''Let Your Heart Soar'' Photo Frame by Precious Moments – Aladdin – 4'' x 6'' | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse ''You Make Every Day Magical'' Photo Frame by Precious Moments – 4'' x 6'' | Disney Store

Mike and Sulley ''Love Your Inner Monster'' Photo Frame by Precious Moments – Monsters, Inc. – 3 1/2'' x 5'' | Disney Store

Aurora ''Awaken to a World of Wonders'' Photo Frame by Precious Moments – Sleeping Beauty – 4'' x 6'' | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse ''Happily Ever After'' Wedding Photo Frame by Precious Moments – 4'' x 6'' | Disney Store

Snow Globe

Anna, Elsa and Olaf ''Do You Want to Build a Snowman?'' Musical Snow Globe by Precious Moments – Frozen | Disney Store

Steamboat Willie Shadowbox

Mickey Mouse ''Steamboat Willie'' Light-Up Shadow Box by Precious Moments | Disney Store

Figurines

Cinderella Coach ''An Enchanted Evening Awaits'' Light-Up Musical Figure by Precious Moments | Disney Store

Jasmine ''Your Adventure Awaits'' Figure by Precious Moments – Aladdin | Disney Store

Mary Poppins and Bert ''Any Holiday is Jolly With You'' Figure by Precious Moments – Limited Edition | Disney Store

Disney Princess ''They Lived Happily Ever After'' Musical Figure by Precious Moments | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Mouseketeer Boy ''Disney Dreamer'' Figure by Precious Moments | Disney Store

Snow White and Magic Mirror ''Your Kindness Shines Through'' Figure by Precious Moments | Disney Store

Cinderella and Suzy ''You're a Princess Within'' Figure by Precious Moments | Disney Store

Miss Piggy and Girl ''Our Friendship is Fabulous'' Figure by Precious Moments – The Muppets | Disney Store

Russell ''Adventure is Out There'' Figure by Precious Moments – Up | Disney Store

Tinker Bell ''It's All About the Tink-itude'' Figure by Precious Moments – Peter Pan | Disney Store

Tinker Bell ''Faith, Trust and Pixie Dust'' Figure by Precious Moments – Peter Pan | Disney Store

Kermit and Boy ''Music is What Friendship Sounds Like'' Figure by Precious Moments – The Muppets | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Mouseketeer Girl ''Disney Dreamer'' Figure by Precious Moments | Disney Store

Stitch and Ducklings ''I'm Lost'' Mini Figure by Precious Moments – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Stitch and Angel ''We Were Made for Each Other'' Figure by Precious Moments – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Lilo & Stitch ''Ohana'' Musical Figure by Precious Moments | Disney Store

Stitch ''Riding the Waves'' Figure by Precious Moments – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh and Christopher Robin ''It's Always an Adventure With You'' Figure by Precious Moments | Disney Store

Ariel and Flounder ''Sea the Treasure Beneath the Surface'' Figure by Precious Moments – The Little Mermaid | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends ''Bring Home the Holiday Cheer'' Light-Up Figure by Precious Moments – Pluto's Christmas Tree | Disney Store

NEW! Drinkware

Finding Nemo Seagulls ''Mine Mine Mine Mine'' Water Bottle | Disney Store

Finding Nemo 18 oz. Tumbler with Built-In Straw | Disney Store

NEW! Disney Baby

Mickey Mouse Plush Zip Hoodie for Baby | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck 1st Birthday Bodysuit and Skirt with Leggings Set for Baby | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Bodysuit and Shorts Set for Baby | Disney Store

Disney Princess Bodysuit and Leggings Set for Baby | Disney Store

NEW! Cosbi Pixar Mystery Figures

Pixar Fruit Mystery Mini Figure by Cosbi | Disney Store

NEW! Graphic Tees

Mickey Mouse Icon ''First Day of School'' T-Shirt for Kids – Customized | Disney Store

Stitch ''First Cosmic Day of School'' Back to School T-Shirt – Lilo & Stitch – Customized | Disney Store

Gonzo American Flag Independence Day 4th of July T-Shirt – The Muppets – Customized | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Back to School T-Shirt for Kids – Customized | Disney Store

NEW! Citizen Watch

Mickey Mouse Disneyland ''D'' Logo Watch by Citizen | Disney Store

NEW! Rebecca Hook Jewelry

Walt Disney World Ticket Book Charm Bracelet by Rebecca Hook | Disney Store

Walt Disney World Ticket Book Necklace by Rebecca Hook | Disney Store

Walt Disney World Ticket Book Earrings by Rebecca Hook | Disney Store

NEW! More Disney Fun

Stitch Plush Pen Case – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Stitch Plush Journal – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Judy Hopps Plush Journal – Zootopia | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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