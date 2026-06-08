New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store June 7-13
Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!
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What’s Happening:
- It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!
- Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.
- On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.
- Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!
Table of Contents:
Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.
Monday, June 8, 2026
NEW! Her Universe Swim Collection
Mickey Mouse Icon Swim Bottoms for Women by Her Universe - Exclusive | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Swim Top for Women by Her Universe - Exclusive | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Oranges Knit Dress for Women by Her Universe - Exclusive | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Button Down Shirt for Adults by Her Universe - Exclusive | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Oranges Top for Adults by Her Universe - Exclusive | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Oranges Swimsuit for Women by Her Universe - Exclusive | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Oranges Shorts for Adults by Her Universe - Exclusive | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Knit Button Down Top for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Knit Shorts for Women by Her Universe - Exclusive | Disney Store
NEW! Robin Hood Loungefly
Robin Hood Loungefly Mini Backpack – Exclusive | Disney Store
NEW! Winnie the Pooh Urupocha-Chan
Winnie the Pooh as Bee Urupocha-Chan Plush – Mini 4 1/2'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Piglet as Bee Urupocha-Chan Plush – Winnie the Pooh – Mini 5'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Tigger as Bee Urupocha-Chan Plush – Winnie the Pooh – Mini 4 1/4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Eeyore as Bee Urupocha-Chan Plush – Winnie the Pooh – Mini 4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Roo as Bee Urupocha-Chan Plush – Winnie the Pooh – Mini 4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
NEW! Frozen Light Up Wands
Elsa Light-Up and Sound Wand – Frozen | Disney Store
Anna Light-Up and Sound Wand – Frozen | Disney Store
NEW! Disneyland Baseball Cap
Disneyland Logo Baseball Cap for Adults – Black | Disney Store
NEW! The Devil Wears Prada
Andy T-Shirt for Adults – The Devil Wears Prada | Disney Store
The Devil Wears Prada 2 T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store
The Devil Wears Prada 2 ''That's All'' T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store
Andy, Miranda and Emily Canvas Tote Bag – The Devil Wears Prada 2 | Disney Store
NEW Toy Story Tees
Jessie Retro T-Shirt for Adults – Toy Story 5 – Customized | Disney Store
Woody Retro T-Shirt for Adults – Toy Story 5 – Customized | Disney Store
Bullseye Retro T-Shirt for Kids – Toy Story 5 – Customized | Disney Store
Jessie, Buzz and Woody Ride T-Shirt for Kids – Toy Story 5 – Customized | Disney Store
Toy Story 5 Cast and Logo T-Shirt for Adults – Customized | Disney Store
NEW! Disney Vacation Tees
Mickey Mouse and Friends Summer Vacation T-Shirt for Adults – Customized | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends Beach Fun T-Shirt for Adults – Customized | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse ''My First Disney Cruise 2026'' T-Shirt for Kids – Customized | Disney Store
NEW! Tote Bags
WALL•E and EVE Canvas Tote – Earth Day 2026 | Disney Store
WALL•E ''Please Recycle'' Canvas Tote – Earth Day 2026 | Disney Store
''WALL•E Loves Recycling'' Canvas Tote – Earth Day 2026 | Disney Store
NEW! Rebecca Hook Jewelry
Disneyland Ticket Book Bracelet by Rebecca Hook | Disney Store
Disneyland Ticket Book Earrings by Rebecca Hook | Disney Store
NEW! Citizen Watch
Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Watch by Citizen – Fantasia | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Up to 30% Off Swim Essentials | Select Styles
- 25% Off Citizen | Select Styles
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $25 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Mouse Fruit Stand Picnic Blanket
- $12 Leroy & Stitch Beach Towel with Any $25 Purchase
- $20 Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Beach Towel with Any $25 Purchase
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!