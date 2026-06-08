New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store June 7-13

This week brings a "Robin Hood" Loungefly backpack, Her Universe Summer Collection, Winnie the Pooh plush, PANDORA charms, and more!

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!

Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.

On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.

Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!

Table of Contents:

Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.

Monday, June 8, 2026

NEW! Her Universe Swim Collection

Mickey Mouse Icon Swim Bottoms for Women by Her Universe - Exclusive | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Swim Top for Women by Her Universe - Exclusive | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Oranges Knit Dress for Women by Her Universe - Exclusive | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Button Down Shirt for Adults by Her Universe - Exclusive | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Oranges Top for Adults by Her Universe - Exclusive | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Oranges Swimsuit for Women by Her Universe - Exclusive | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Oranges Shorts for Adults by Her Universe - Exclusive | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Knit Button Down Top for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Knit Shorts for Women by Her Universe - Exclusive | Disney Store

NEW! Robin Hood Loungefly

Robin Hood Loungefly Mini Backpack – Exclusive | Disney Store

NEW! Winnie the Pooh Urupocha-Chan

Winnie the Pooh as Bee Urupocha-Chan Plush – Mini 4 1/2'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Piglet as Bee Urupocha-Chan Plush – Winnie the Pooh – Mini 5'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Tigger as Bee Urupocha-Chan Plush – Winnie the Pooh – Mini 4 1/4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Eeyore as Bee Urupocha-Chan Plush – Winnie the Pooh – Mini 4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Roo as Bee Urupocha-Chan Plush – Winnie the Pooh – Mini 4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

NEW! Frozen Light Up Wands

Elsa Light-Up and Sound Wand – Frozen | Disney Store

Anna Light-Up and Sound Wand – Frozen | Disney Store

NEW! Disneyland Baseball Cap

Disneyland Logo Baseball Cap for Adults – Black | Disney Store

NEW! The Devil Wears Prada

Andy T-Shirt for Adults – The Devil Wears Prada | Disney Store

The Devil Wears Prada 2 T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

The Devil Wears Prada 2 ''That's All'' T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store

Andy, Miranda and Emily Canvas Tote Bag – The Devil Wears Prada 2 | Disney Store

NEW Toy Story Tees

Jessie Retro T-Shirt for Adults – Toy Story 5 – Customized | Disney Store

Woody Retro T-Shirt for Adults – Toy Story 5 – Customized | Disney Store

Bullseye Retro T-Shirt for Kids – Toy Story 5 – Customized | Disney Store

Jessie, Buzz and Woody Ride T-Shirt for Kids – Toy Story 5 – Customized | Disney Store

Toy Story 5 Cast and Logo T-Shirt for Adults – Customized | Disney Store

NEW! Disney Vacation Tees

Mickey Mouse and Friends Summer Vacation T-Shirt for Adults – Customized | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends Beach Fun T-Shirt for Adults – Customized | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse ''My First Disney Cruise 2026'' T-Shirt for Kids – Customized | Disney Store

NEW! Tote Bags

WALL•E and EVE Canvas Tote – Earth Day 2026 | Disney Store

WALL•E ''Please Recycle'' Canvas Tote – Earth Day 2026 | Disney Store

''WALL•E Loves Recycling'' Canvas Tote – Earth Day 2026 | Disney Store

NEW! Rebecca Hook Jewelry

Disneyland Ticket Book Bracelet by Rebecca Hook | Disney Store

Disneyland Ticket Book Earrings by Rebecca Hook | Disney Store

NEW! Citizen Watch

Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Watch by Citizen – Fantasia | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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