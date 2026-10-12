New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store October 11-17
Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!
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What’s Happening:
- It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!
- Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.
- On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.
- Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!
Table of Contents:
Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.
Monday, October 12, 2026
NEW! WDW 55th Anniversary
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Walt Disney World 55th Anniversary 33 oz. Travel Cup with Straw | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Walt Disney World 55th Anniversary Pullover Hoodie for Adults | Disney Store
Walt Disney World 55th Anniversary MagicBand+ | Disney Store
Walt Disney World 55th Anniversary Logo Pennant | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Walt Disney World 55th Anniversary Checklist T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Walt Disney World 55th Anniversary Throw | Disney Store
Walt Disney World 55th Anniversary Mug | Disney Store
Walt Disney World Dedication Plaque Replica – 55th Anniversary | Disney Store
Walt Disney World 55th Anniversary Keychain Bag Charm | Disney Store
NEW! Holiday Totes
Mickey Mouse Gingerbread Mini Big Face Canvas Tote | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Big Face Holiday Canvas Tote | Disney Store
NEW! Holiday Shop
Winnie the Pooh and Pals Holiday Spirit Jersey for Adults | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh and Pals Pullover Sweatshirt for Women | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh ''Ho! Ho! Ho Bother!'' T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh and Pals Holiday Jibbitz Set by Crocs | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh Holiday Loungefly Mini Backpack | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Ball Ornament – Gold Glitter | Disney Store
Star Wars Holiday Sweater for Kids | Disney Store
Santa Mickey Mouse and Friends Plush Wristlet Coin Purse | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Plaid Hair Clip | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Loungefly Mini Backpack Mystery Bag Charms – 1-Pc. | Disney Store
Santa Minnie Mouse Holiday Socks for Women | Disney Store
NEW! Character Gear
Mickey Mouse 1/4 Zip Pullover for Adults | Disney Store
Goofy 1/4 Zip Pullover for Adults | Disney Store
Donald Duck 1/4 Zip Pullover for Adults | Disney Store
NEW! Sports Jerseys and Polo Shirts
Grumpy Hockey Jersey for Adults – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs | Disney Store
Luigi's Casa Della Tires Soccer Jersey for Men – Cars | Disney Store
Walt Disney World Polo Shirt for Adults | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Polo Shirt for Adults – Blue | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Polo Shirt for Adults – Black | Disney Store
NEW! Mickey Mouse x NFL
Seattle Seahawks
Mickey Mouse x NFL Seattle Seahawks Circo Cheese Board and Tools Set by Picnic Time | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse x NFL Seattle Seahawks PTX Backpack Cooler by Picnic Time | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse x NFL Seattle Seahawks Coronado Wicker Basket Tote by Picnic Time | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse x NFL Seattle Seahawks Topanga Cooler Tote Bag by Picnic Time | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse x NFL Seattle Seahawks Touchdown! Football Cutting Board and Serving Tray by Picnic Time | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse x NFL Seattle Seahawks Outdoor Picnic Blanket Tote by Picnic Time | Disney Store
Dallas Cowboys
Mickey Mouse x NFL Dallas Cowboys Circo Cheese Board and Tools Set by Picnic Time | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse x NFL Dallas Cowboys Topanga Cooler Tote Bag by Picnic Time | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse x NFL Dallas Cowboys Outdoor Picnic Blanket Tote by Picnic Time | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse x NFL Dallas Cowboys Coronado Wicker Basket Tote by Picnic Time | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse x NFL Dallas Cowboys Touchdown! Football Cutting Board and Serving Tray by Picnic Time | Disney Store
Philadelphia Eagles
Mickey Mouse x NFL Philadelphia Eagles Topanga Cooler Tote Bag by Picnic Time | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse x NFL Philadelphia Eagles Circo Cheese Board and Tools Set by Picnic Time | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse x NFL Philadelphia Eagles PTX Backpack Cooler by Picnic Time | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse x NFL Philadelphia Eagles Touchdown! Football Cutting Board and Serving Tray by Picnic Time | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse x NFL Phildelphia Eagles On the Go Lunch Bag Cooler by Picnic Time | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse x NFL Philadelphia Eagles Outdoor Picnic Blanket Tote by Picnic Time | Disney Store
NEW! Lionel Trains
R2-D2 Walking Brakeman Boxcar by Lionel – Star Wars | Disney Store
Darth Vader Phantom LionChief Locomotive by Lionel – Star Wars | Disney Store
R2-D2 Walking Brakeman Boxcar by Lionel – Star Wars | Disney Store
Star Wars LIGHTSABER Series Illuminated Boxcar: Darth Maul v. Qui-Gon Jin (Episode 1) by Lionel | Disney Store
Stormtrooper Phantom LionChief Locomotive – Star Wars | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends Disney Christmas Hopper with Present Load by Lionel | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Christmas Tree Train by Lionel | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse ''Sweetheart Holiday'' Thomas Kinkade Studios Train Car by Lionel | Disney Store
The Nightmare Before Christmas Lock, Shock & Barrel Chasing Gondola by Lionel | Disney Store
The Nightmare Before Christmas Zero Aquarium Car by Lionel | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Up to 30% Off Halloween | Select Styles
- Up to 25% Off Costumes and Accessories | Select Styles
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- $22 Minnie Mouse Light-Up Pastel Jack-o'-Lantern With Any $25 Purchase
- $20 Mickey Mouse Halloween Bucket With Any $25 Purchase
- $20 with any Purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Halloween Plush
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $24 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Tote
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!