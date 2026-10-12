New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store October 11-17

This week includes the arrival of the WDW 55th anniversary collection, new holiday apparel and accessories, pins, character gear, and so much more!

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!

Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.

On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.

Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!

Table of Contents:

Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.

Monday, October 12, 2026

NEW! WDW 55th Anniversary

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Walt Disney World 55th Anniversary 33 oz. Travel Cup with Straw | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Walt Disney World 55th Anniversary Pullover Hoodie for Adults | Disney Store

Walt Disney World 55th Anniversary MagicBand+ | Disney Store

Walt Disney World 55th Anniversary Logo Pennant | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Walt Disney World 55th Anniversary Checklist T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Walt Disney World 55th Anniversary Throw | Disney Store

Walt Disney World 55th Anniversary Mug | Disney Store

Walt Disney World Dedication Plaque Replica – 55th Anniversary | Disney Store

Walt Disney World 55th Anniversary Keychain Bag Charm | Disney Store

NEW! Holiday Totes

Mickey Mouse Gingerbread Mini Big Face Canvas Tote | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Big Face Holiday Canvas Tote | Disney Store

NEW! Holiday Shop

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Holiday Spirit Jersey for Adults | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Pullover Sweatshirt for Women | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh ''Ho! Ho! Ho Bother!'' T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Holiday Jibbitz Set by Crocs | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh Holiday Loungefly Mini Backpack | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Ball Ornament – Gold Glitter | Disney Store

Star Wars Holiday Sweater for Kids | Disney Store

Santa Mickey Mouse and Friends Plush Wristlet Coin Purse | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Plaid Hair Clip | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Loungefly Mini Backpack Mystery Bag Charms – 1-Pc. | Disney Store

Santa Minnie Mouse Holiday Socks for Women | Disney Store

NEW! Character Gear

Mickey Mouse 1/4 Zip Pullover for Adults | Disney Store

Goofy 1/4 Zip Pullover for Adults | Disney Store

Donald Duck 1/4 Zip Pullover for Adults | Disney Store

NEW! Sports Jerseys and Polo Shirts

Grumpy Hockey Jersey for Adults – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs | Disney Store

Luigi's Casa Della Tires Soccer Jersey for Men – Cars | Disney Store

Walt Disney World Polo Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Polo Shirt for Adults – Blue | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Polo Shirt for Adults – Black | Disney Store

NEW! Mickey Mouse x NFL

Seattle Seahawks

Mickey Mouse x NFL Seattle Seahawks Circo Cheese Board and Tools Set by Picnic Time | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse x NFL Seattle Seahawks PTX Backpack Cooler by Picnic Time | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse x NFL Seattle Seahawks Coronado Wicker Basket Tote by Picnic Time | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse x NFL Seattle Seahawks Topanga Cooler Tote Bag by Picnic Time | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse x NFL Seattle Seahawks Touchdown! Football Cutting Board and Serving Tray by Picnic Time | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse x NFL Seattle Seahawks Outdoor Picnic Blanket Tote by Picnic Time | Disney Store

Dallas Cowboys

Mickey Mouse x NFL Dallas Cowboys Circo Cheese Board and Tools Set by Picnic Time | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse x NFL Dallas Cowboys Topanga Cooler Tote Bag by Picnic Time | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse x NFL Dallas Cowboys Outdoor Picnic Blanket Tote by Picnic Time | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse x NFL Dallas Cowboys Coronado Wicker Basket Tote by Picnic Time | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse x NFL Dallas Cowboys Touchdown! Football Cutting Board and Serving Tray by Picnic Time | Disney Store

Philadelphia Eagles

Mickey Mouse x NFL Philadelphia Eagles Topanga Cooler Tote Bag by Picnic Time | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse x NFL Philadelphia Eagles Circo Cheese Board and Tools Set by Picnic Time | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse x NFL Philadelphia Eagles PTX Backpack Cooler by Picnic Time | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse x NFL Philadelphia Eagles Touchdown! Football Cutting Board and Serving Tray by Picnic Time | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse x NFL Phildelphia Eagles On the Go Lunch Bag Cooler by Picnic Time | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse x NFL Philadelphia Eagles Outdoor Picnic Blanket Tote by Picnic Time | Disney Store

NEW! Lionel Trains

R2-D2 Walking Brakeman Boxcar by Lionel – Star Wars | Disney Store

Darth Vader Phantom LionChief Locomotive by Lionel – Star Wars | Disney Store

R2-D2 Walking Brakeman Boxcar by Lionel – Star Wars | Disney Store

Star Wars LIGHTSABER Series Illuminated Boxcar: Darth Maul v. Qui-Gon Jin (Episode 1) by Lionel | Disney Store

Stormtrooper Phantom LionChief Locomotive – Star Wars | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends Disney Christmas Hopper with Present Load by Lionel | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Christmas Tree Train by Lionel | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse ''Sweetheart Holiday'' Thomas Kinkade Studios Train Car by Lionel | Disney Store

The Nightmare Before Christmas Lock, Shock & Barrel Chasing Gondola by Lionel | Disney Store

The Nightmare Before Christmas Zero Aquarium Car by Lionel | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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