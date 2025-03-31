Put Your Best Foot Forward in These Sparkly Pink Crocs Available at Disney Store

We're tickled pink to discover the newest pair of Disney-inspired shoes.

Disney Store and Crocs have teamed up again to deliver a sparkly new pair of clogs that are perfect for your springtime adventures! Disney Store.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney Store is encouraging fans to splash into the new season with a fashionable footwear update from Crocs.

The two companies have introduced a pair of sparkly hot pink clogs that are bright, cheerful, and enchantingly fun.

Designed for adults, these classic Crocs clogs feature a glittery upper that has been “Disney-fied" with Mickey head cutouts which can easily be decorated with Jibbitz.

Mickey Mouse Icon Clogs for Adults by Crocs - Pink Glitter

As with all Crocs, these also include a flippable heel strap that can be worn on the top of the shoe or at the back for extra support. A 3D Mickey head strap charm adds some magic and dimension to the shoes.

Guests will find the new Disney Crocs available now at Disney Store

