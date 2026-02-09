Springtime Surprise! Disney Store Debuts 2026 Rapunzel Special Edition Doll

There's even a little Pascal accessory too!

Springtime will be here soon, and as you can imagine, Disney Store is working to commemorate the occasion with a delightful assortment of merchandise. Launching today is a Rapunzel Special Edition Doll, perfect for play or display!

We're ready for a new season to bloom, and what better way to bring on the spring than with a Rapunzel Special Edition Doll from Disney Store!

The doll has already debuted at Disney Parks, and the Laughing Place team spotted her out on store shelves! She's gorgeous!

This is a great item for any Disney fan, but especially for younger fans just starting their Disney collections. Unlike fashion dolls which are designed expressly for play, the Special Edition dolls feature a more elaborate outfit, an elegant hairstyle, and comes with a display stand.

For this release, the design team used Rapunzel’s classic purple gown as inspiration, making changes to the color and style. The top and bodice feature floral shoulder straps, a two-tone pink corset and gathered angel sleeves that rest off the shoulders, and reach down to the hem of the skirt.

Speaking of the skirt, a petticoat adds volume to the look, while rustic flowers line the base and travel up towards the waist.

Her hair is partially gathered with one portion in an over the shoulder braid, while the rest hangs loose down her back. A small flower tiara rests on her head, and a purple ribbon wraps around her braid.

Finally, completing the whole ensemble is Pascal who joins as an accessory, and he doesn’t look too happy…maybe it’s the giant purple flower that’s been placed around his neck!

The Rapunzel Special Edition doll is available now at Disney Store and sells for $59.99.

Rapunzel Spring 2026 Special Edition Doll – Tangled – 11'' | Disney Store

Special edition spring 2026 doll

Fully poseable

Satin bodice with floral print decoration

Embroidered shoulder straps

Puffed sleeves with sheer shimmering drapery

Shimmering skirt with floral print and appliqué accents

Satin ribbons in hair and trailing from sleeves

Floral tiara

Floral decorated shoes

Pascal figurine with floral fabric collar

Comes in commemorative window display packaging with backdrop elements

For ages 3 and up

Rapunzel: approx. 11'' H

Pascal approx. 1'' H

